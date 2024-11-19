65.4 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Clarksville Police Investigating Fatal Shooting on Chapel Street

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At approximately 4:48am, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 phone call about a shooting that occurred inside a residence on Chapel Street.

CPD officers responded to the scene and found a deceased male with a gunshot wound. A witness said that two individuals came into the residence, shot the victim, and fled the scene. Homicide detectives with CPD’s Special Operations Unit and members of the Crime Scene Unit are at the scene, and this is an ongoing investigation.

No other information is available for release at this time. Anyone with information or video cameras that may have captured images of the suspects or anyone else in the area is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Green at 931.648.0656, ext. 5149.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

