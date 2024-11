Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that the motorcyclist involved in the crash yesterday afternoon is still in the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

A motorcycle and vehicle crashed on Monday, November 18th, 2024, around 4:00pm at the intersection of Madison Street and Porters Bluff Road.

The motorcyclist had to be flown to Nashville by Life Flight helicopter,

There is no other information available at this time.