Shae Webber’s Journey: From Military Roots to Hospitality Excellence at Austin Peay State University

Clarksville, TN – Shae Webber’s path to becoming a hospitality management student at Austin Peay State University (APSU) was as unconventional as it was inspiring. Webber, a mother of five with over two decades of experience in hospitality and sales, transformed obstacles into opportunities in pursuit of her bachelor’s degree.

Born into a military family, Webber spent her formative years on the move, an experience she now recognizes as an early lesson in adaptability and communication skills. Throughout her journey, she has often drawn inspiration from those times, specifically her mother’s military story.

“Growing up, my mother always told us about boot camp and a particular live fire exercise,” Webber said. “She was having a hard time, and it started raining, which only added frustration to the situation. So, she was lying there, away from her family, live fire overhead, raining and muddy, and all she could think about was my brother and me. It was that moment she remembered what it was all for.”

Like her mom, Webber’s children motivate her to strive for success against all odds.

“The internal dialogue keeps me focused on my goals, even when things get tough,” she said. “Identify your ‘live fire’—what’s worth fighting for—and let that drive you forward.”

The Path to Austin Peay State University



This unwavering determination eventually brought Webber to Austin Peay State University. A fortuitous meeting with Dr. Tim Self, an assistant professor of hospitality management, broadened her perspective on possible pathways within the industry.

At the time, Self was speaking with students between classes about the hospitality management program when he and Webber connected.

“I actually missed my next class,” she said. “Many people relate hospitality to waiting tables, but the more we talked, the more I realized how many pathways it offered.”

Given her prior industry experience, the hospitality program was a natural fit for Webber, who wanted a path that mirrored her values.



“While industry principles and best practices form the foundation, the magic comes from authenticity and wanting to create opportunities for others to smile,” she said. “The last thing anyone wants in an experience is to feel like people are being fake.”



Webber attributes much of her success today to Self’s enthusiasm and encouragement, which helped her discover a community that nurtured her growth and ambitions.

Industry Recognition and Opportunities

Webber’s talent and dedication didn’t go unnoticed in the industry either. This year, she was selected to represent Austin Peay State University for the Tennessee Hospitality and Tourism Association’s inaugural ambassador program for the 2024 Governor’s Conference on Hospitality & Tourism (GovCon). The conference brought together industry professionals from across the state, allowing Webber to further expand her network.

“When the Tennessee Hospitality and Tourism Association shared their search for top hospitality students to join their ambassador program and represent APSU, Shae immediately came to mind,” said Self, who recommended her for the program. “Recommending her was an easy decision. It’s always rewarding to support students in finding opportunities that help them succeed and advance their career goals in hospitality and tourism.”

The GovCon team led ambassadors through conference logistics, event registration, attendee communications and speaker preparations. The program was immersive, allowing students to gain valuable experience executing a large-scale event while connecting with industry leaders throughout the state.

It was another milestone win for the senior business major, but she had just scratched the surface.

Webber also spent time this year as an intern with the prominent Nashville-based hospitality group Strategic Hospitality. She has been working at Garth Brooks’ Friends in Low Places alongside industry pros like Strategic Hospitality’s chief of staff, Jenny Deathridge Bratt.

During her internship, Webber gained invaluable hands-on experience in various aspects of high-end hospitality management. She strengthened her operational logistics knowledge, customer experience, and the intricacies of managing a high-traffic venue. Webber particularly valued the opportunity to observe how Deathridge Bratt navigated complex situations with grace and decisiveness.

When asked which industry figure she’d most want to have dinner with, Webber didn’t hesitate: Deathridge Bratt’s leadership style and industry acumen made her the clear choice.

Another win and another moment of impact, but again, Webber wasn’t quite finished for the semester.

The Next Chapter: Marriott Voyage Program

As her December graduation approaches, Webber’s future in hospitality looks brighter than ever. She describes her feelings about navigating her next chapter in one word: unstoppable.

Webber has accepted a role with the highly competitive Marriott Voyage program, which received 6,700 applicants for 2022-23 alone. Upon graduation, she will spend 12-18 months between Renaissance Nashville and the Marriott brand internationally, offering an opportunity for her to fast-track into leadership within the company.

Her ultimate goal is to become a general manager, bringing her unique perspective and wealth of experience to the role. Indeed, her unshakeable commitment to creating positive experiences for others is unstoppable.

As she prepares to take her place among the next generation of hospitality leaders through the Marriott Voyage program, she brings something uniquely powerful to the industry: the wisdom of a mother who knows the value of perseverance, the adaptability of a lifelong learner who embraces change, and the genuine warmth of someone who understands that true hospitality comes from genuine connection.

For Webber, this isn’t just the end of her college journey—it’s the beginning of a new chapter where she’ll continue to prove that authenticity and determination are the cornerstones of exceptional service.

About the Hospitality Program at Austin Peay State University



Austin Peay State University’s Hospitality Program aims to prepare business students to excel in one of the world’s largest industries. Students will gain an in-depth understanding of the industry by learning how to examine, develop, and apply hospitality management skills to their chosen fields.

For more information, contact Elaina Russell at russelle@apsu.edu.