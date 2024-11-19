55.9 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Tennessee’s Statewide Gun Deer Hunting Season Kicks Off November 23

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – Tennessee’s 2024-25 statewide gun hunting season for deer opens Saturday, November 23rd, 2024. The season traditionally opens each year on the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving. During gun season, sportsmen may also use muzzleloaders or archery equipment.  

The statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two. No more than one antlered deer may be taken per day, not to exceed two for the season. In Units 1, 2, and 3 there is an antlerless bag limit of three per day, and a limit of two antlerless for this season in Units 4, 5, and 6. The bag limit may only be exceeded as part of the Earn-A-Buck program or as replacement buck in a CWD positive county.

During season setting, new hunting units were implemented for this season. Hunters should refer to the 2024-25 Tennessee Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Guide for specific information about their hunting unit and complete license requirements.

Anyone born on or after January 1st, 1969, is required to carry proof of satisfactory completion of a hunter education class or be in possession of the Apprentice Hunter Education Permit (along with other required licenses) while hunting any species in Tennessee. Hunter education can be completed online for free along with in person options offered by TWRA.  

The statewide deer hunting season will continue through January 5th, 2025. The second Young Sportsman Hunt is January 11th-12th.

AAA Predicts Record-Breaking Thanksgiving Travel for Tennessee and Nation
