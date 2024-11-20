APSU Men’s Basketball Loses Close Game to Morehead State 63-58

Morehead, KY – Despite 20-point performances by LJ Thomas and Isaac Haney, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team fell late to Morehead State 63-58 Wednesday at Johnson Arena.

Thomas led Austin Peay (3-2) with 22 points – his second straight and third overall 20-point performance of the season – while Isaac Haney scored 20 points on a game-high four three-pointers.

Austin Peay State University jumped out to an 11-1 lead in the opening six minutes of the game, with Thomas scoring five points and JaVar Daniel – making his first start of the season – scoring four to go along with a pair of Haney free throws. Defensively, the APSU Govs held Morehead State (2-3) without a field goal on its first seven attempts, and to just one in the first 6:53 of the opening period.

The Governors went up by a game-high 13 points after back-to-back Haney three-pointers, but the Eagles responded with a 10-minute, 21-2 run to lead 25-19 with two and a half minutes remaining in the half. MSU went 9-of-15 from the field during its extended scoring run that was halted Thomas’ fourth basket of the evening.

The two sides traded the final six scores of the half, with Morehead State leading 30-26 through 20 minutes. Thomas and Haney led all scorers at the break with 11 points apiece, while JaVar Daniel already had surpassed his career high with seven rebounds.

Austin Peay State University opened the second period on a 10-0 run, with Thomas scoring half the points of the run. A pair of Thomas inside-the-arc scores and a Hansel Enmanuel breakaway dunk answered a quartet of Eagles points, as the APSU Govs re-gained a nine-point advantage with 12:44 to play.

Morehead State responded to a 52-46 APSU advantage with eight-straight points to take its first lead since the second-half-opening mark.

A layup by Darius Dawson tied the two teams at 56 with less than two minutes remaining, but a MSU jumper in the paint was followed by a five made free throws in the final 32 seconds to result in the decision.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University falls to 56-61 all-time against Morehead State.

JaVar Daniel earned his first start since appearing in the opening group against Stetson (1/25/24) last season.

Daniel had a career-high 11 rebounds, six offensive rebounds, and two steals in a career-high 28:25 on the court.

Danel led APSU in rebounding for the first time in his career.

LJ Thomas led Austin Peay State University in scoring for the third time this season.

Follow the APSU Govs



For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) and Facebook (Austin Peay Men’s Basketball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team participates in the 2024 Jacksonville Classic, beginning with a November 26th, 1:30pm CT game against Georgia State, before then facing UT Arlington on November 27th, 4:00pm CT contest in Jacksonville, Florida.