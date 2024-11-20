APSU to hold American Opera Adventures: A Free Performance November 24th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Music, with support from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is presenting American Opera Adventures on Sunday, November 24th, 2:00pm in the Mabry Concert Hall.

This event is free and open to the public, and the department will livestream the event on its YouTube channel.

Directed by Dr. Penelope Shumate, Director of Opera Theatre and Associate Professor of Voice, this performance will feature scenes from American opera composers, including Dominick Argento, Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copland, Jake Heggie, Leanna Kirchoff, Lori Laitman, Evan Mack, Douglas Moore, and Kurt Well. Musical accompaniment will be provided by collaborative pianist Jeffrey Thomas. Collaborative pianist Ryan Jones also assisted as the rehearsal pianist during the semester.

“It has been a joy working with the opera students on scenes by American composers for this concert,” Shumate said. “I am delighted that we were able to include living composers who joined our rehearsals to hear the students perform as well as composers from years past who have long remained inspirations in the world of American opera.”

Student opera theatre singers include Baily Ables, Emma Bachman, Emma Bell, Salem Bowman, Larry Cotton, Morgan Christianson, Madison Frank, Katelyn Gabler, Ninfa Garcia, Natalya Gonzalez, Carter Hallums, Israel Jimenez, Haley Leathers, Micah Nicolai, Kori Nunn, and Jackson Whitfield.

For more on this production, contact Shumate at shumatep@apsu.edu . To learn about future CECA events, productions, and performances, visit www.apsu.edu/ceca/ .

About the APSU Department of Music

The Austin Peay State University Department of Music hosts more than 100 performances each semester. Events take place in the 600-seat George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall, Recital Hall in MMC 147, the Heydel Hall in the APSU Art + Design Building, and other venues across campus and in the local community.

Performances feature APSU student and faculty soloists, chamber, and large ensembles. Performances also feature guest artists sponsored by the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts.