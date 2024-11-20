50.6 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Events

Broadway Hits, Holiday Tunes Await at the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Company Cabaret

By News Staff
Unwind This Friday with Talented Performers at the Roxy Regional Theatre's Company Cabaret

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – Unwind after a long week and join us for our first Company Cabaret of Season 42 at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Friday, November 22nd, 2024, at 7:00pm.

Come hear cast members from our upcoming production of A Charles Dickens Christmas, along with other talented performers from our community, as they serenade you with tastings from Broadway hits such as Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors, The Prom, Waitress, Beauty and the Beast and more — as well as some holiday favorites!

Tickets are $10.00 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast.  The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville. 

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.

