Clarksville Association of Realtors Hosts 11th Annual Handbags for Hope Event

Clarksville, TN – After Handbags for Hope 2023’s record-breaking performance the Clarksville Association of Realtors recently returned to Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel for its annual fundraiser that benefits some great causes in our community.

Guests were invited to participate in “an unforgettable evening of philanthropy and entertainment … join us for a remarkable atmosphere, inspiring stories, and the opportunity to make a difference. Take part in bidding, participate in fundraising efforts, and be part of a collective movement for a better future.”

Deb Haines-Kulick, CEO of Clarksville Association of Realtors and the Spreading Our Support (SOS) Foundation said,” This is our 11th year. Last year was a huge success. We hope to do even better this year. We’ve upped our game, taking things to the next level in hopes of surpassing last year’s $267,000 total.

“SOS supports disaster relief for our members. We offer a down payment assistance program. We offer community grants, and other 501(c)(3)’s apply to us for funds. Tonight, in addition to the always-exciting auction we have mentalists Jeff and Kim Bornstein performing, and later, Kara Short Miss APSU Volunteer will be singing for us.”

Photo Gallery