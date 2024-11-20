49.4 F
Clarksville Association of Realtors Hosts 11th Annual Handbags for Hope Event

By Tony Centonze
Shyanne Davis, Jaime Wallace, Jackie Harker and Kristin Grant
Shyanne Davis, Jaime Wallace, Jackie Harker and Kristin Grant

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – After Handbags for Hope 2023’s record-breaking performance the Clarksville Association of Realtors recently returned to Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel for its annual fundraiser that benefits some great causes in our community.

Guests were invited to participate in “an unforgettable evening of philanthropy and entertainment … join us for a remarkable atmosphere, inspiring stories, and the opportunity to make a difference. Take part in bidding, participate in fundraising efforts, and be part of a collective movement for a better future.”

Deb Haines-Kulick, CEO of Clarksville Association of Realtors and the Spreading Our Support (SOS) Foundation said,” This is our 11th year. Last year was a huge success. We hope to do even better this year. We’ve upped our game, taking things to the next level in hopes of surpassing last year’s $267,000 total.

“SOS supports disaster relief for our members. We offer a down payment assistance program. We offer community grants, and other 501(c)(3)’s apply to us for funds. Tonight, in addition to the always-exciting auction we have mentalists Jeff and Kim Bornstein performing, and later, Kara Short Miss APSU Volunteer will be singing for us.”

Photo Gallery

Previous article
Marsha Blackburn: Congress Must Block Hamas Terrorists From Entering Our Country
