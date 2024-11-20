Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Crossland Avenue area wide water outage, road closure planned for water valve replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work on Wednesday, November 20th, 2024, at 6:00pm, which will cause a water outage and low water pressure to the following streets and roads.

The roads affected are Crossland Avenue (Greenwood Avenue to Richardson Street), Gracey Avenue (Stafford Street to Daniel Street), and Central Avenue (Woodard Street to Stafford Street).

Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity during the work.

Crossland Avenue will be closed from Greenwood Avenue to Central Avenue and Gracey Avenue will be closed from Woodard Street to Stafford Street. Traffic will be detoured to Central Avenue and Greenwood Avenue to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment and follow directional signs when approaching the work zone.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 6:00am on Thursday, November 21st.

