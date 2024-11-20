56.7 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Identify Chapel Street Homicide Victim as Nathanel Keith Wilridge
News

Clarksville Police Identify Chapel Street Homicide Victim as Nathanel Keith Wilridge

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has identified victim of the homicide that occurred on November 19th, 2024, on Chapel Street as 40-year-old Nathanel Keith Wilridge of Clarksville. The next of kin notifications have been made.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Green at 931.648.0656, ext. 5149.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Rebecca Lane area wide water outage for water valve replacement
Next article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Southern Parkway water outage for water valve replacement
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information