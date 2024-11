Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 67-year-old Patricia Delavega. The TBI has issued a Silver Alert. Family members believe she is in a 2017 Subaru Forester with a specialty tag (Woman Veteran 4779).

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Patricia Delavega is asked to call 911 immediately, or please get in touch with Detective Kilby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5651.

