Clarksville Police Seek Public Help to Locate Runaway Teen Anthony Isbell

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Anthony Isbell.

He was last seen on November 14th, 2024, at his residence on Cedar Springs Circle wearing a black zip-up hoodie, a black shirt with a purple Jordan symbol, gray and black jogging pants, and black slides.

Anthony is 6’1” tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact Detective Westover at 931.648.0656, ext. 5370.