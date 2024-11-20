Five Austin Peay State University Soccer Players Earn CSC Academic All-District Honors

Greenwood, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer student-athletes Hannah Zahn, Lindsey McMahon, Ellie Dreas, Sophie Davidson, and Alec Baumgardt were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Team, Tuesday.

The academic honor is the second of the season for Dreas, McMahon, and Zahn, who also were named to the Atlantic Sun Conference All-Academic Team last month.

A Maple Grove, Minnesota native, Zahn started in 8-of-19 matches for the Governors this season, while tallying 859 minutes in Austin Peay State University’s midfield and defensive line. Academically, the senior has a 4.0 GPA while working towards a bachelor’s in biology.

A reigning Second Team All-ASUN selection, McMahon ended her Austin Peay State University career fourth all-time in starts (74) and seventh all-time in matches started (75). Her 6,584-career minutes also are the second-most in program history. Academically, the Fountain Hills, Arizona native has a 3.94 GPA while working towards a bachelor’s degree in management.

Also a Second Team All-ASUN recipient this season, Dreas tied for a team-best six goals during her junior season and was second on the team with 14 points. The Covington, Kentucky native also was one of two APSU Govs to start in all 19 matches. Academically, Dreas has a 3.81 GPA while working towards a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

Davidson appeared in all 19 matches during her first season in Clarksville, making four starts and playing 653 minutes at the forward position. The junior has a 3.83 GPA while working towards a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology.

A Third Team All-ASUN selection this season, Baumgardt is coming off a career season which saw her tie with Dreas for a team-best six goals, while also leading the Governors with 15 points in her final season. The Federal Way, Washington native concluded her career top 10 all-time in goals (16), assists (8), points (40), games played (75), and game winners (4). Academically, Baumgardt has a 3.50 GPA while working towards a bachelor’s degree in leadership.

The 2024 Academic All-District® Women’s Soccer Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Select Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in January 2025.