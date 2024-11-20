MercyMe LIVE 2025 with Zach Williams and Sam Wesley Set for Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena on March 29th

Clarksville, TN – GRAMMY®-nominated band MercyMe has announced their spring 2025 MERCYME LIVE TOUR with Zach Williams and special guest Sam Wesley coming to Clarksville, TN on Saturday, March 29th, 2024.

Hitting 32 cities March through May, tickets go on sale Friday, November 22nd via?mercyme.org. The tour kicks off March 13th in Dayton, OH, with full tour dates listed below.?

To note, their No. 1 track?”Say I Won’t,” (inhale (exhale)) was recently certified Gold by the RIAA, bringing the band’s certification tally to total 16 gold, platinum and multi-platinum singles and albums.??MercyMe is currently in the studio?working on a new album that is scheduled to be released in 2025.

MercyMe Live Tour 2025

Thursday, March 13 – Dayton, OH

Friday, March 14 – Wilkes-Barre, PA

Saturday, March 15 – Wallingford, CT

Sunday, March 16 – Newark, NJ

Thursday, March 20 – Pittsburgh, PA

Friday, March 21 – Evansville, IN

Saturday, March 22 – Milwaukee, WI

Sunday, March 23 – TBA

Thursday, March 27 – Savannah, GA

Friday, March 28 – Charlotte, NC

Saturday, March 29 – Clarksville, TN

Sunday, March 30 – Huntsville, AL

Thursday, April 3 – Tampa, FL

Friday, April 4 – Miami, FL

Saturday, April 5 – Estero, FL

Sunday, April 6 – Orlando, FL

Thursday, April 10 – Asheville, NC

Friday, April 11 – Lexington, KY

Saturday, April 12 – Champaign, IL

Sunday, April 13 – Grand Rapids, MI

Thursday, April 17 – Des Moines, IA – *tickets go on sale 11/29

Friday, April 18 – Springfield, MO

Thursday, April 24 – Lincoln, NE

Friday, April 25 – Independence, MO

Saturday, April 26 – St Louis, MO – *tickets go on sale 2/11

Sunday, April 27 – N. Little Rock, AR

Thursday, May 1 – Ft. Worth, TX

Friday, May 2 – Lubbock, TX

Saturday, May 3 – San Antonio, TX

Sunday, May 4 – Edinburg, TX

Thursday, May 8 – Cedar Park, TX

Friday, May 9 -?Houston, TX

About MercyMe

It continues to be a landmark time for the multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® nominated, multiple American Music Award,?Billboard?Music Award and Dove Award winners MercyMe. They were named?Billboard’s?Top Christian Artist of the 2010 decade, and in 2020 received their eighth American Music Award nomination.

A major motion picture based on the life of frontman Bart Millard who wrote the mega-hit song “I Can Only Imagine” after the loss of his father, opened at a remarkable No. 3 at the box office on March16th, 2018 (Lionsgate, Roadside Attractions). In conjunction with the movie release, Millard penned a memoir, and the band released a collection of hits titled?I Can Only Imagine – The Very Best Of MercyMe. In 2018 MercyMe was named Top Christian Artist at the?Billboard?Music Awards, was the top winner at the fan-fueled K-LOVE Fan Awards including a win for Artist of the Year and was the GMA Dove Award Winner for Artist Of The Year.

Since their debut in 2001, the band has sold more than 9 million units in CD, single and DVD sales, garnered more than 49 No. 1 multi-format radio singles, and had four consecutive mainstream radio hits. MercyMe made history in 2014 as “I Can Only Imagine” surpassed 2 million digital downloads, making it the first song in Christian music to go platinum and double platinum in the digital domain. The song has now gone 5x platinum. In 2009,?Billboard?named MercyMe’s “Word Of God Speak” the No. 1 Song of The Decade and the group the No. 1 Artist of the Decade in both the Christian Songs and Christian AC Songs categories, recognizing them as one of the industry’s most notable talents.

They have sold out venues throughout the US and Canada, including Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and have appeared on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Good Morning America, GMA3, The Today Show, CBS This Morning, FOX & Friends, CNN, ABC News and in the pages of?Entertainment Weekly,?The New York Times,?USA Today?and more. Their eleventh album,?ALWAYS ONLY JESUS,?is available now.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by SS&E. Ford Ice Center offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents.

Fans can stay up to date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved bags, including medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR bags (12” x 12” x 6”) and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller), will be permitted following screening.

F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street, Clarksville, Tennessee.

For more information, visit www.myfmbankarena.com