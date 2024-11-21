45.9 F
Clarksville
Thursday, November 21, 2024
APSU Men’s Basketball Signs Three-Star Recruit Jacorey Robinson for 2025-26

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Basketball Adds Elite Prospect Jacorey Robinson for 2025-26 Season. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's BasketballClarksville, TN –  Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball head basketball Corey Gipson announced the signing Jacorey Robinson during National Signing Day.

Robinson is No. 4 high school player and a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He was named the Kansas Max Preps Player of the Year and the Class 5A Kansas Player of the Year after averaging 24.0 points and 15.0 rebounds per game for head coach Mike Williams at Highland Park High School last season.

Throughout the first three seasons of his prep career, Robinson has helped lead the Scots to three-straight 5A State Tournament appearances and a 65-8 overall record. The 5A All-State selection helped lead HPHS to a 23-2 record a season ago and the Class 5A State Tournament Semifinals.

Robinson played AAU for the Michael Porter Jr. Elite and head coach Jacob Derritt.

