43.8 F
Clarksville
Thursday, November 21, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Seek Public Help to Locate Wanted Suspect Daryl Ingram
News

Clarksville Police Seek Public Help to Locate Wanted Suspect Daryl Ingram

News Staff
By News Staff
Daryl Ingram
Daryl Ingram

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is seeking public assistance in locating 65-year-old Daryl Ingram of Oak Grove Kentucky, who has multiple warrants out for his arrest, including a warrant for Vehicular Homicide.

The incident occurred on September 5th, 2024, at approximately 9:35pm, when Mr. Ingram was involved in a head-on collision on Ashland City Road (41A Bypass) near Riverwood Place. Tragically, the other driver succumbed to their injuries shortly after being transported to Tennova Healthcare.

In addition to the Vehicular Homicide charge, Mr. Ingram faces charges of Driving Under the Influence, Driving on the wrong side of the roadway, violating light laws, and failing to provide proof of insurance. His total bond is set at $550,000.

Anyone with information on the location of Daryl Ingram is asked to call 911 or contact CPD FACT Investigator Crosby at 931.896.3958.

Previous article
Edward’s Steakhouse to Feature Exclusive Whiskey Auction for Clarksville’s Crisis 211 2nd Annual “An Angel’s Share Affair”
Next article
APSU Volleyball brings on two players for 2025
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information