Edward’s Steakhouse to Feature Exclusive Whiskey Auction for Clarksville’s Crisis 211 2nd Annual “An Angel’s Share Affair”

Clarksville, TN – The Board of Directors of Clarksville’s Crisis 211 are proud to present the 2nd annual “An Angel’s Share Affair” on December 3rd this year to be held at Edward’s Steakhouse in Downtown Clarksville from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

The event will include live and silent auctions, appetizers, music, networking, and a cash bar.

The ultimate auction item will be a private tasting at the Whiskey House of Nashville. This exclusive private event cannot be purchased but is only available through an auction purchase at a non-profit event such as this. This private night for the lucky winner is so secret that the address is unknown.

The Whiskey House in Nashville is a whiskey enthusiast’s paradise, featuring over 1,500 bottles of rare and exclusive whiskeys from around the world. This includes coveted bourbons, Scotches, Japanese whiskies, and unique finds from across various regions.

The collection has been carefully curated, with each bottle available in limited, quarter-ounce pours to ensure preservation, making this a place where the experience feels like a journey through a whiskey library rather than a traditional tasting bar?.

Tickets for this fundraising event are $35.00 per person and $50.00 per couple and are available through Eventbrite.

All proceeds go to the continuing support of Crisis 211, whose mission is to save lives by reestablishing safety, restoring emotional strength, and diminishing the impact of trauma through intervention, education, and community partnerships.

Crisis 211 is a non-profit organization that serves Montgomery County, Houston County, and Stewart County. Community support is what allows Crisis 211 to continue its work so that no one is alone in a time of crisis.

For ticket information: www.eventbrite.com/e/an-angels-share-affair-tickets-1060204533299

For more information about Crisis 211: crisishotline211.com

For more information about Whiskey House, visit: www.styleblueprint.com/nashville/everyday/whiskey-house-nashville/