Legends Bank’s Game Changer Event Marks 5 Years, Breaks Fundraising Record for Community Causes

Palmyra, TN – Legends Bank is proud to announce the success of its 5th Annual Game Changer Charity Clay Shoot, held Friday, November 1st, 2024, at Cross Creek Clays, where the community came together to raise a record-breaking $26,000 for local charities.

This year’s funds will be shared among four non-profits: Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN, the Clarksville Association for Down Syndrome, the Charcot-Marie Tooth Association, and the American Mobility Project.

The funds raised will be distributed equally among these four organizations, celebrating the work they do daily to improve lives and support those in need. This year’s event marks a heartfelt tribute to the continued partnerships that have allowed the Game Changer event to flourish, making a difference year after year.

“At Legends Bank, we are proud to support the organizations that have not only helped shape this annual event but also continue to enrich our community in profound ways,” said Tommy Bates, Legends President & CEO. “While there are many worthy causes, we chose to honor the first four organizations that helped us establish the Game Changer Charity Clay Shoot from the beginning. Their support from the start allowed us to build strong community relationships and work together to create a meaningful impact.”

The bank expressed its gratitude to the generous sponsors, volunteers, and participants who played a key role in the event’s success.

The success of this year’s event was made possible through the support of dedicated Challenge Sponsors, including Beachaven Auto & Towing, TW Frierson Construction, Jones Farm, Premier Medical Group, Garland RV, Garland Tiny Homes, Defatta Custom Homes, Long Vue Farms, David Wyles Construction, and Thrive Creative Group.

As the Game Changer Charity Clay Shoot celebrates its fifth year, organizers and participants look forward to continuing their impact in the years to come. The annual event has quickly become a cornerstone of community involvement, supporting causes whose missions align with Legends Bank’s dedication to fostering community growth and connection.

About Legends Bank

Legends Bank, founded in 1998, is a trusted community bank serving Middle Tennessee with 10 branch locations across Montgomery, Davidson, Williamson, and Cheatham Counties. Committed to providing personalized financial services, Legends Bank offers a wide range of banking products, including personal and business banking, mortgage services, and financial planning solutions.

For more information, visit www.legendsbank.com