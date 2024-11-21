Strawberry Alley Enhances Dining Experience with New Dishes, Reimagined Brews

Clarksville, TN – Strawberry Alley Ale Works, a cornerstone of downtown Clarksville known for its scratch-made dishes and house-brewed beers, is thrilled to announce two exciting updates: the launch of a redesigned menu and the debut of new branding for its four core beers.

To prepare for these exciting changes, the restaurant will be closed on Tuesday, November 19th, 2024, and will reopen with the refreshed menu on Wednesday, November 20th, 2024, at 4:00pm.

The revamped menu and updated beer branding reflect Strawberry Alley’s commitment to continuous improvement and offering a unique dining experience for downtown Clarksville. Guests returning on Wednesday, November 20th, will be greeted by a refreshed ambiance, a thoughtfully curated menu featuring new items alongside cherished classics, and newly designed packaging for its house-brewed beers.

New Beer Branding

In addition to the culinary updates, Strawberry Alley Ale Works is proud to unveil the bold and distinctive new branding for its four flagship beers:

1820 Kölsch – 5.2% ABV / 18 IBU

This flagship German-style ale is fermented at colder temperatures, making it an easy-drinking yet flavorful brew. It embodies the history of downtown Clarksville, with “1820” representing the year Strawberry Alley was first named for the strawberry patch that grew in the area.

Brewed with Belgian Trappist yeast, this hazy golden ale offers bright flavors of ripe citrus and a hint of spice, with no additives—just the yeast. Inspired by Hank, the Cunningham’s beloved golden retriever, this ale reflects his vibrant and joyful spirit.

Paying homage to the building’s past as a garment manufacturer that supplied uniforms to the U.S. Army during WWII, this IPA features Cascade and Amarillo hops. The result is a hop-forward brew with notes of citrus and pine, crafted to stand out as the finest IPA in town.

Named after Clarksville’s iconic Joe B’s, a popular 1980s nightlife spot that once called this building home, this brown ale pays tribute to local history. It’s an easy-drinking beer brewed with crystal and chocolate malts, delivering a smooth caramel and toffee finish.

The fresh branding combines vintage-inspired design with modern elements, perfectly embodying the brewery’s blend of tradition and innovation. These designs will be featured on the brewery’s cans and promotional materials moving forward, enhancing the visual identity of the Strawberry Alley beer lineup.

New Menu Highlights

Strawberry Alley’s refreshed menu emphasizes fresh beer and high-quality ingredients, offering an array of dishes that cater to a variety of tastes and dietary preferences:

Starters: Begin with flavorful additions like Chicken Lettuce Wraps, served with a Kölsch-infused sesame dipping sauce, or Fried Pimento Fritters, featuring house-made pimento cheese.

Entrées: Indulge in rich new creations such as Creole Pasta, tossed in a spicy tomato cream sauce, or the Bourbon Glazed Salmon, complemented by spiced walnuts, roasted vegetables, and farro.

Burgers & Sandwiches: Enjoy inventive twists like the Stuffed Cowboy Burger, filled with jalapeño cheese, or the Ranchado Chicken Sandwich, topped with avocado and ranch potato crisps.

“Our mission has always been to bring the Clarksville community together over great food and fresh beer in a historic atmosphere,” said Tammy Cunningam. “This refresh is a double down on that experience, and we can’t wait to welcome Clarksville back downtown.”

Strawberry Alley Ale Works will resume regular hours starting November 20th at 4:00pm. Guests are encouraged to make reservations at www.saaleworks.com to experience the new menu and beer branding.

About Strawberry Alley Ale Works

Located in the heart of downtown Clarksville, Strawberry Alley Ale Works is a celebrated local brewery and dining destination known for its house-brewed beers and scratch-made dishes. With a focus on fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and a vibrant community atmosphere, Strawberry Alley is a staple of downtown Clarksville’s dining scene.

Strawberry Alley Ale Works is located at 103 Strawberry Alley, Clarksville, Tennessee.

For more information, visit www.saaleworks.com