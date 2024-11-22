Altra Presents Over $85,000 in Community Grants to Nonprofits and Volunteers

Onalaska, WI – Altra Federal Credit Union to award winners for their Best Life Community Awards (BLCA).

La Crescent Animal Rescue (LAR) is the winner of the $10,000 Community Choice Award, which is determined by popular vote via online voting. LAR is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization dedicated to the protection and welfare of animals in Houston County, Minnesota.

GROW La Crosse was chosen by past BLCA winners to receive the $7,500 Impact Award. With a mission to connect youth to healthy food and nature through hands-on garden-based experiences to nourish growing minds and bodies, GROW positively impacts the health of thousands of students.

Employee Choice winners each receive $5,000 and include Family Service Rochester in Minnesota; Clarksville Association Down for Syndrome in Tennessee; For the Silent in Texas; and Haven for Special People in Wisconsin.

Community Assistance winners are determined by a panel of employee judges. American Red Cross – TN River Chapter was chosen to receive $5,000. The following were chosen to receive $2,500: SE Minnesota Tax Assistance; Clarksville Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association and Progressive Directions Inc. in Tennessee; PAVE East Texas and Bethesda Health Clinic in Texas; Clearwater Farm, theExchange, Sports, Therapeutic and Adaptive Recreation STAR Association, RIPple Drug Education & Awareness, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Seven Rivers Region, Miss Onalaska Scholarship Organization, Camp Send A Kid, La Crosse Composite Squadron, Coulee Region Humane Society, Inc., and RHYMES: Runaway and Homeless Youth Mediation and Emergency Services all in Wisconsin.

Five Altra employees will be rewarded based upon volunteerism with a $1,500 donation on their behalf to a nonprofit organization of their choice. Checks are being presented to Wisconsin recipients at a luncheon on Monday, November 25th. Checks to recipients in Altra’s national markets are being presented at local branches.

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union is a nationwide, full-service cooperative financial institution with over 155,000 members and $2.9 billion in assets. They currently have 17 locations in seven states. Altra was founded in 1931 as Trane Federal Credit Union and is headquartered in Onalaska, WI.

As a not-for-profit and member-owned organization, Altra is dedicated to fostering member loyalty by offering products, services, and guidance that help our members, staff, and communities thrive.

Alongside convenient banking services available online, via chat, mobile, or phone, Altra provides a comprehensive range of financial services, including personal and business banking, lending, and investments.

To learn more visit www.altra.org