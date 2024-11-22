Historic Collinsville to hold Pioneer Christmas Parade on December 14th

Clarksville, TN – Historic Collinsville in rural Montgomery County has announced its “Pioneer Christmas Parade” on Saturday, December 14th, 2024, at noon.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own chair or quilt to watch the parade, including a Santa Claus visit. In addition, a miniature Southside Village display built by a local artist will be in the pavilion along with refreshments for sale (cash only). Gates open for parade participants and spectators at 10:30am.

Those interested in participating in the parade may email Director Kristy Proctor at kristy@visitclarksvilletn.com for an entry application. Applications are due by December 7th, 2024. Each entry is $5.00. Vehicles, horses, walkers, bands, floats, church groups, local businesses, tractors, etc. are encouraged to join the parade.

No admission cost or reservations are required for spectators. Anyone who is interested in volunteering to help with the parade or has questions should call Kristy Proctor at 931.551.6535.

Historic Collinsville’s 2025 season is scheduled to open on Saturday, April 12th, 2025. The property is open on other days and times for groups of six or more guided tours, camps, rentals, weddings, or special events.

More information about Historic Collinsville is available at www.historiccollinsville.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/historiccollinsville.

About Historic Collinsville

Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement was established to give children a hands-on experience outside of the classroom about life from the 1840s through the turn of the century. It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of life before and after the Civil War. The property is located at 4711 Weakley Road in Southside, 20 minutes south of downtown Clarksville.

Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley in 2018. Visit Clarksville manages and markets the property.