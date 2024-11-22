Hopkinsville Community College Announces New English Lacy Scholarship for Accounting Students

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) is proud to announce the new English Lacy Scholarship Endowment Fund in support of accounting and business students at the College. – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) is proud to announce the new English Lacy Scholarship Endowment Fund in support of accounting and business students at the College.

The English Lacy Scholarship will award students annually, beginning the fall 2025 semester. The scholarship provides financial assistance for tuition, books, and other educational supplies.

To be eligible for the English Lacy Scholarship, applicants must:

Be pursuing a credential at HCC in the program area of business administration, with priority given to students in an accounting track.

Reside in Christian, Trigg, Todd, or Caldwell counties.

Applicants may:

Be a new or a returning credential-seeking student

Take classes full- or part-time

“The English Lacy Scholarship is the first of its kind to be established at HCC specifically to benefit accounting students,” said Rena Young, HCC vice president of advancement/marketing and HCC Foundation executive director. “This investment will help students persist to a credential, increasing the number of skilled accounting professionals in and around Hopkinsville.”

The English Lacy Scholarship Endowment was established with an initial gift of $60,000 from the founder and partners of Calhoun & Company, PLLC and the Randy and Judy Arnold Foundation in honor of longtime Hopkinsville accountant, English Lacy, CPA.

Lacy is a native of Hopkinsville. He graduated from Hopkinsville High School in 1970, then from Western Kentucky University in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He received his Certified Public Accountant certification in 1979. He remains an active member of the Kentucky Society of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs. Lacy has practiced in Hopkinsville his entire career, developing a strong reputation in taxation.

He founded the firm English Lacy & Company and practiced in that capacity alongside Sandra Boyd, CPA until his recent retirement. Lacy’s 50-year career as a Hopkinsville accountant has earned him respect in his profession.

https://alumni.kctcs.edu/g/english-lacy-accounting-scholarship or contact the HCC Advancement Office at 270.707.3733. The English Lacy Scholarship is open to gifts at any time. To donate, visit:or contact the HCC Advancement Office at 270.707.3733.

About Hopkinsville Community College