Austin Peay State University Football Falls Short to Chattanooga in 24-17 Senior Day Battle

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team dropped a 24-17 decision to Chattanooga in the 2024 season finale, Saturday, at Fortera Stadium.

Chattanooga (7-5) scored the game’s first 10 points after forcing an Austin Peay (4-8) turnover on downs and interception in the first quarter.

Following the slow start, the Governors responded with 10 unanswered points in the second quarter. Austin Smith connected with Jaden Barnes for a four-yard touchdown following an Ellis Ellis Jr. interception, and Carson Smith tied the game on a 35-yard field goal midway through the period.

A quartet of Austin Peay punts to open the second half led to a pair of Chattanooga touchdowns. A 23-yard rushing touchdown by Austin Smith cut into the Mocs’ lead in the final three minutes of regulation, but a fourth-and-13 pass from A. Smith to Jaden Barnes on the Govs’ next possession fell incomplete at the goal line, resulting in the loss.

A. Smith went 21-of-36 through the air for 192 yards and a touchdown. He also had 31 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown on the ground.

Barnes led the Governors in receiving with 57 yards on six receptions and a score, while Romon Copeland Jr. had a game-high seven receptions for 50 yards and 37 rushing yards on four carries.

Defensively, Keith Gallmon Jr. had a career-high 13 tackles, including nine solo stops, and he was one of seven governors with a tackle for loss. Jesse Johnson III and Ellis Ellis Jr. also tallied an interception in the season finale.

Chase Artopoeus led the Mocs’ passing game, going 15-of-21 for 161 yards. Jett Hood led Chattanooga in rushing with 31 yards on 13 carries.

Kobe Joseph paced the Chattanooga defense with 11 tackles and was one of five Mocs with a tackle for loss.



Scoring Summary

APSU 0, UTC 3 – 10 plays, 65 yards, 4:37

Chattanooga’s Luke Schomburg opened the game at quarterback and advanced the ball to the Mocs’ 47-yard line with back-to-back completions. Two plays later, the signal called picked up 23 yards on third-and-one on a quarterback keeper. The Mocs picked up eight yards on three-straight runs and scored the day’s first points on a 28-yard field goal.

APSU 0, UTC 10 – 5 plays, 26 yards, 1:29

The Mocs took over on the Austin Peay 26-yard line after an interception. An Austin Peay State University roughing the kicker extended UTC’s drive. After gaining two yards on their first three plays, quarterback Chase Artopoeus connected with Javin Whateley in the endzone for a touchdown.

APSU 7, UTC 10 – 3 plays, 30 yards, 1:24

Ellis Ellis Jr. intercepted Chase Artopoeus and returned it 10 yards to the UTC 30-yard line. Austin Smith connected with Romon Copeland Jr. for 18 yards on the first play of the drive, before finding Jaden Barnes on back-to-back plays, with the final being a four-yard touchdown.

APSU 10, UTC 10 – 11 plays, 52 yards, 4:40

A 19-yard end around to Romon Copeland Jr. converted a second-and-18 from the Govs’ own 35-yard line. After a 35-yard completion to Jaden Barnes, the APSU Govs were sacked on a third-and-nine, bringing on Carson Smith who tied the game with a 35-yard field goal.

APSU 10, UTC 17 – 9 plays, 78 yards, 4:24

Chase Artopeus began Chattanooga’s second touchdown-scoring drive of the half with a pair of completions for 41 yards before rushing for eight yards. After an eight-yard completion to Jay Gibson on the eighth play of the drive, Artopeus ran it in from three yards out to regain UTC the lead.

APSU 10, UTC 24 – 6 plays, 50 yards, 2:57

Taking over at midfield following an Austin Peay State University punt, Chattanooga gained 15 yards on the first three plays of the drive before connecting with Chris Domercant for 28 yards, advancing to the Austin Peay seven-yard line. Chase Artopoeus then connected with wide receiver John McIntyre on a run-pass option to extend Chattanooga’s lead early in the fourth quarter.

APSU 17, UTC 24 – 5 plays, 50 yards, 2:08

A 45-yard Romon Copeland Jr. kickoff return set APSU up at midfield. Jaden Barnes picked up 24 yards on a fourth-and-seven pass from Austin Smith, before Smith kept the ball on a read option for a 23-yard touchdown.