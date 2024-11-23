Austin Peay State University Honors Veterans with Homecoming Service Project

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) demonstrated its commitment to military appreciation through its annual Homecoming service project, bringing together 250 students, faculty, and staff to support the Tennessee State Veterans’ Home in Clarksville.

Volunteers packed 200 “thank you” bags and wrote personal letters of appreciation to veterans staying in the home, with a group of students delivering them on Nov. 13. Employees from APSU’s Military and Veterans Affairs Division shared insights about their own military service to help the campus community write more impactful messages.

Participants also created two “paint by number” banners to present to local veterans organizations for upcoming celebrations, and the university hosted a volunteer fair with 15 local nonprofits to connect the community with additional service opportunities.

The Homecoming service project, organized by APSU’s Community Engagement & Sustainability department, supports the university’s goal to foster connections and create a sense of belonging for all students, faculty, and staff. Those interested in future service opportunities can attend the next volunteer fair on Thursday, February 13th, and interested nonprofits can sign up here.