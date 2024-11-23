38.8 F
Clarksville
Saturday, November 23, 2024
HomeNewsHouston County Driver Services Kiosk Closing November 25th for Equipment Upgrade
News

Houston County Driver Services Kiosk Closing November 25th for Equipment Upgrade

Driver Services at Seven Middle Tennessee Self-Service Kiosk Locations Closing Monday for Equipment Upgrade

News Staff
By News Staff
Driver License Kiosk
Driver License Kiosk

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland SecurityNashville, TN – Driver Services self-service kiosks at the City of Hendersonville, Lavergne Public Library, Metro Center, and the Hickman County, Houston County, Macon County, and Smith County Clerk locations will all close Monday, November 25th, while the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security installs new kiosks.

Locations Reopening Wednesday, December 4th

  • Hickman County Clerk – 114 N. Central Ave. Suite 204, Centerville 
  • Houston County Clerk – 4725 East Main St., Erin

Locations Reopening Thursday, December 5th

  • City of Hendersonville – 101 Maple Drive North, Hendersonville
  • Macon County Clerk – 104 County Courthouse, Lafayette
  • Smith County Clerk – 122 Turner High Circle #104, Carthage

Locations Reopening Friday, December 6th

  • Metro Center – 220 French Landing Drive, Nashville
  • Lavergne Public Library – 5063 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne

The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.

For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.

Previous article
APSU Women’s Basketball Returns to Gary Mathews Court for Mercer Matchup This Sunday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information