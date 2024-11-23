Houston County Driver Services Kiosk Closing November 25th for Equipment Upgrade

Nashville, TN – Driver Services self-service kiosks at the City of Hendersonville, Lavergne Public Library, Metro Center, and the Hickman County, Houston County, Macon County, and Smith County Clerk locations will all close Monday, November 25th, while the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security installs new kiosks.

Locations Reopening Wednesday, December 4th

Hickman County Clerk – 114 N. Central Ave. Suite 204, Centerville

Houston County Clerk – 4725 East Main St., Erin

Locations Reopening Thursday, December 5th

City of Hendersonville – 101 Maple Drive North, Hendersonville

Macon County Clerk – 104 County Courthouse, Lafayette

Smith County Clerk – 122 Turner High Circle #104, Carthage

Locations Reopening Friday, December 6th

Metro Center – 220 French Landing Drive, Nashville

Lavergne Public Library – 5063 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne

The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.

For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.