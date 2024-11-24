Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for November 24th – 28th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week brings a mix of sun and clouds for Clarksville-Montgomery County, with mild daytime highs and cool nighttime lows.

While Sunday promises sunshine and pleasant temperatures, the week ahead transitions into a wetter and colder pattern, with frost and rain chances increasing as Thanksgiving approaches.

On Sunday, areas of morning frost will give way to sunny skies and a high near 64 degrees. Winds will come from the south at 5 to 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 49. Winds will remain southerly at about 10 mph, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph.

Monday ushers in a 60% chance of showers starting after noon, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 67. Winds will shift from the southwest to the west at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.

Monday night brings lingering showers, with a 40% chance of rain before midnight. The temperature will drop to around 33 degrees, and areas of frost may develop after 4:00am. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph could gust up to 20 mph.

On Tuesday, widespread morning frost will start the day, followed by mostly sunny skies and a cooler high near 48. Winds will be light, coming from the north-northwest at around 5 mph.

It will remain cold Tuesday night, with frost likely after 2:00am, as temperatures dip to near 32 under mostly cloudy skies and calm winds.

Wednesday will begin with widespread frost in the morning, then a 40% chance of showers develops after noon. The high will reach 54 under partly sunny skies, with calm winds becoming southerly at around 5 mph.

Rain chances increase to 70% on Wednesday night, with showers likely and a low near 41. Winds will shift to the northeast after midnight at about 5 mph.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving Day, rain continues, with a 70% chance of showers throughout the day. Highs will be around 49 under mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday night keeps a 50% chance of showers, with temperatures dropping to near 32, making for a chilly and damp holiday evening.

Prepare for frost, rain, and cooler temperatures as Thanksgiving approaches, and be ready for potential travel disruptions from wet weather midweek.