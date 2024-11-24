57.1 F
Clarksville
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Discover Holiday Treasures at Tennessee Farms on Small Business Saturday

Tennessee Department of AgricultureNashville, TN – Small Business Saturday, a nationwide celebration of small businesses, is right around the corner. On November 30th, join the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and the Pick Tennessee Products program in supporting local farms and food businesses by purchasing incredible products grown and made right here in Tennessee.

Pick Tennessee Products encourages everyone to stop by your favorite local farm store in your community to purchase unique, high-quality foods and gifts to keep and give during the holiday season. Share your support by using the hashtag #SmallBusinessSaturday and #PickTennesseeProducts on social media to spread the word. By shopping local, you’re supporting family farms and small businesses and investing in your community.

Find Tennessee’s farm stores and food businesses at www.PickTNProducts.org. Shoppers can connect directly to a business website, and many products can be purchased directly from the farm.

Pick Tennessee Products is the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s program to connect customers to local farm products. Find farms and retail stores with local products, seasonal foods, wineries, and gift baskets at www.PickTNProducts.org  or with the Pick TN mobile app. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook and Instagram.

Pick Tennessee Products is dedicated to promoting and supporting Tennessee’s agricultural and forestry products, food, and craft items. By choosing Tennessee-made products, you’re helping to strengthen the state’s economy and preserve its rich heritage.

