Montgomery County Animal Care Pets of the Week for November 24th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As most folks are aware, our Shelter, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC), is completely full of adoptable cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies.

This is a very critical as well as time sensitive situation and we want to start showcasing as many available, adoptable pets from the shelter as possible so they can find their forever families.

All pets are fully vetted, some are already neutered and spayed which means they can go home the same day. The others will be spayed and neutered before heading to their new homes.

Please take a moment to go to MCACC’s Petfinder page to check out all adoptables. www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN20&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Pepper is a 9 year old female Pit Bull. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. She has a cute little trot and hop when she’s out in the yard. She is so happy to be around humans, has a calm demeanor, and will be a wonderful companion.

Lola is an 8 month old black and brindle Border Collie mix. She is fully vetted, microchipped and spayed. She is young and unsure of her surroundings but is loving, very sweet and wanted to explore and play with the other dogs in the yard. She is gentle on the leash.

Sheila is an adult female Blue Heeler/Cattle dog mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. She is very sweet, loves to lean into you and give kisses. She will do best with a harness on her walks and overall is very sweet and wants her forever home.

Beamer is a young male, medium size domestic shorthair cat. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. This sweet guy is still looking for his forever family. Come down and see him. You won’t be disappointed.

Pawla is an adult female Calico. She is fully vetted, will be spayed upon adoption and is litter trained. Pawla will do very well in a home that has plenty of enrichment toys to keep her happy. She is just waiting for her forever family.

These wonderful pets and so many more are eagerly waiting for their forever families to come find them. If you are looking or know someone looking for a new family member please stop by and check out all these beautiful souls. Thank you.