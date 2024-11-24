Thanksgiving Dinner, Outdoor Adventures at Tennessee State Parks

Nashville, TN – Join Tennessee State Parks for your Thanksgiving holiday weekend. On November 28th, 2004, eight Tennessee State Parks will offer Thanksgiving meals, and even more parks will hold Day After Thanksgiving hikes on November 29th.

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to gather with family around a great meal. But if you’re focused on all of the cooking and cleaning, the holiday can feel more stressful than you’d like. This year, let Tennessee State Parks take on the meal, and you just gather with the people you love most. Tennessee State Parks will host Thanksgiving meals featuring the holiday staples and southern favorites.

For more information on Thanksgiving meals go online to Tennessee State Parks.

Day After Thanksgiving Hikes

Many Tennessee State Parks will have Day After Thanksgiving hikes on November 29th. We offer guided hikes for all ages and abilities, ranging from easy, peaceful strolls to rugged ramblings. Whether you’re eager to join one of our signature guided hikes or embark on a self-guided adventure, our parks are here for you to find space to give thanks.

For example, at Mousetail Landing State Park, hikers will learn about the history of the Tennessee River and its port locations. Hikers at Cedars of Lebanon State Park will use a new paved ADA trail. Savage Gulf State Park will host a seven-mile trek.

Dunbar Cave State Park will show hikers how the landscape has been altered by various cultures throughout centuries. Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park hikers will follow the woodland trail one-mile loop with options for advanced hikers to take a more strenuous route. Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park will take visitors on a tour focused on Tennessee history.

Some of the hikes have special times. Pickwick Landing State Park will host a Pre-Gobble Wobble on Thanksgiving Day, then an After-Feast Stroll the same day. Paris Landing State Park will host a Thanksgiving night hike.

As always, the parks encourage hikers to wear good walking shoes and bring water.

For more information go to Day After Thanksgiving Hikes.

The Day After Thanksgiving hikes are part of the Tennessee State Parks Signature Hikes series that includes the First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day, Spring Hikes, and National Trails Day Hikes.