Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Heads to Florida for Jacksonville Classic Showdowns

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team heads to the Sunshine State for the two-game, two-day Jacksonville Classic in which it takes on Georgia State in a Tuesday 1:30pm CT game and UT Arlington in a Wednesday 4:00pm CT contest at the Florida State College of Jacksonville Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Austin Peay (3-2) is coming off a 63-58 loss at Morehead State last Wednesday. LJ Thomas and Isaac Haney highlighted the Governors’ performance in the Bluegrass State with each of their second-straight 20-point performances.

Thomas led the Governors with 22 points in the five-point decision against the Eagles, marking his third 20-point game of the early season, while Haney tallied his second of the campaign with 20 points and a team-best four three-pointers on seven attempts from long range.

Thomas and Haney pace the Austin Peay State University offense with 20.2 and 15.4 points, respectively, and are followed in the scoring column by Sai Witt’s 10.0 points per game across four appearances this season.

JaVar Daniel made his season’s first start at Morehead State. The 6-10 guard/forward had eight points and a career-best 11 rebounds, while shooting 4-of-7 from the field in 28:25 of action on the court.

This week’s in-season tournament marks the 16th time in the last 17 seasons APSU has competed in an MTE. Last season, the Governors first played UTEP in the first game of the 2023 SoCal Challenge, before continuing its trip out west where it fell to Tarleton State but beat Sacramento State in the final two games of the tournament in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Austin Peay State University’s game against Georgia State (3-2) is the fifth all-time meeting between the Governors and Panthers. The last time the two took the court together, APSU claimed a 68-49 win, January 24th, 1984 in the second-half of a home-and-home series that season.

Austin Peay State University is 3-1 all-time against Georgia State and has won each one of the last three meetings. The Govs’ lone loss to the Panthers came in a 69-64 loss on December 9th, 1978, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Austin Peay State University’s contest against UT Arlington (2-3) will be the first meeting between the Governors and Mavericks.

Austin Peay State University’s games against Georgia State and UT Arlington will be live-streamed on BallerTV.

From the Jump

Austin Peay State University continues a six-game road trip when it head to Jacksonville for the Jacksonville Classic.

Austin Peay State University will face Georgia State in the first game of the tournament, marking the first time the two teams have met on the hardwood since 1984.

The Governors then face UT Arlington for the first time in program history the following afternoon.

APSU is 73-99 all-time in MTEs and went 1-2 during the SoCal Challenge last season.

The Governors are led by LJ Thomas 20.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Isaac Haney follows Thomas with 15.4 points per game, while shooting a team-best 48.3% from three-point range.

Thomas and Haney both are coming off their second-straight 20-point game, as the duo combined for 42 points in a loss at Morehead State, Wednesday.

Thomas, Haney, and Quan Lax are the only three Governors to start all five games this season.

JaVar Daniel earned his season’s first start at Morehead State, where he tallied a season-high eight points, and a career-high 11 rebounds.

Austin Peay looks to end an eight-game losing streak in the Sunshine State. The Governors’ last win in Florida came against Albany in the 2022 Sunshine Slam.

The Governors lead the ASUN Conference and rank 64th in Division I in holding teams to 27.8% from three-point range.

The Governors are second in the ASUN and 45th in Division I with 9.8 turnovers per game.

Austin Peay is 3-0 this season and 14-4 under head coach Corey Gipson when leading at the half. It also is 17-4 under Gipson when shooting at least 45% from the floor.

About the Georgia State Panthers

Georgia State is 3-2 on the season and coming off back-to-back wins against Toccoa Falls and North Carolina Central.

The Panthers shot 70.2% from the field in the win against NCC, the second-best shooting night in program history.

Five Panthers average double-digits in the scoring column, led by Toneari Lane’s 17.8 points per game.



Forward Nick McMullen is averaging 10.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per while starting all five contests for GSU thus far. He had 20 points and 11 rebounds against NCC last time out.



Georgia State is averaging 11.0 three-pointers per game in its last three contests. In that span, they are connecting at a 39.2% clip.

About the UT Arlington Mavericks

UT Arlington is 2-3 this season and faces Murray State on Tuesday afternoon following Austin Peay State University’s game against Georgia State.

The Mavericks were the WAC Championship runners-up last season.

UTA has dropped three of its last four games, with its lone win in that span being a 95-69 victory against Texas College.

The Mavericks are coming off a 78-68 defeat at Missouri State last Tuesday.

Jaden Wells paces the UTA offense with 17.6 points per game and is one of four players to average at least 10.0 points per game.

UTA has made at least 50% of its shots from the field in its last three games.

UTA has turned the ball over at least 16 times in each of its last three games as well.

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team returns to the Volunteer State when it takes on East Tennessee in a November 30th a 3:00pm contest in Johnson City, Tennessee.