Clarksville Pets of the Week for November 25th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of November 25th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Bentley is a very large, strong male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and neutered. After being microchipped he can go home the same day. A few details on him as he will require a very strong alpha leader preferably someone familiar with XL breeds. This boy is very excitable and does not understand what down means right now.

That being said he cannot be around children. Bentley will thrive with a very strong leader who will not be afraid to set strong boundaries for him as well as continue ongoing training to help him become his best self. This boy deserves a chance at a happy, fun life. Come for a meet and greet, and fall in love with your new best friend!

Creedmore (Creed) is an adult male Pit BullTerrier /possible mix. He is fully vetted and neutered. Creed is a good boy and is calm, quiet and does great on the leash. He loves being outside and walking right alongside you. Creed will make some lucky family a great companion.

Baby Yoda is a male domestic shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted and litter trained. Yoda will be neutered upon adoption. He is absolutely fascinated by empty boxes. He ignores toys but loves boxes! He loves being held and is very affectionate. He will be a fun addition to your family.

Finny is an adult male domestic shorthair mix. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. Come see him and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648-5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Luther is a sweet, young domestic shorthair. This little guy was found abandoned on Sabre Army Airfield and has done fantastic with his foster family. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Luther will do best with a quiet, calm home and can get along with calmer kitties. He just needs time and patience to bring out his full personality. Luther will be a great companion.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Tesla is an Australian Shepherd/Shepherd mix. She is roughly a year and half old, fully vetted, spayed house trained and HW negative. She is good with other dogs but needs a cat free home. She is athletic, playful and would benefit from an active family who will help her burn off energy with hikes, jogging and all kinds of adventures. She is such a sweetheart looking for her forever family.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Autumn is a 3 year old female Shepherd/mixed breed. She is fully vetted and does seem to prefer women but that is not to say she wouldn’t do well with men or a couple. She will make a wonderful jogging, hiking partner for some lucky person.

She needs room to run and an adopter with lots of patience, time and love to help her become her best self would be fantastic. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.



If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ayer is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is great with children and other dogs but prefers a catfree home. She is an absolute sweetheart and lives and loves for affection.

Ayer is so eager to please and be with her people that she can be a little anxious at times but with consistent management she is working through this. Ayer can play a bit rough and also be goofy with other dogs so she should have a fenced yard to run and play in to help with her energy and excitement. She will make a wonderful addition to your family.

Ayer can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions at cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Bobby is a 6 month old male Dachshund mix. He is athletic, affectionate, curious, friendly and playful. He is fully vetted, neutered and working on his house training. He is good with other dogs and children. Bobby is 14 pounds of pure love and playfulness and is hoping to find his forever family.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Axle is a very sweet 3 year old male mix breed. This handsome guy sadly was found abandoned at Land Between the Lakes and was taken into rescue immediately. He is doing great and is just a delight to have around. He is neutered, fully vetted, good with dogs but a meet and greet is required if other fur siblings are in the home.

Unsure about cats at this time. If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue



Lisa is usually running adoption events each weekend with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her FB page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Spicey Cutey Pants & Cody Daniels are a cute pair of boys that do need to be adopted together. Cody tested positive with Felv and was separated from Spicey and did not do well so they were put back together and Spicey is perfectly healthy and can be around a FeLv cat safely.

They will need to be adopted together and will require an adopter familiar/comfortable with Cody’s diagnosis. Both boys are fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. They are happy, loving, playful kitties and will be a joy to some lucky family.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet, and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Saber is a 2 year old male Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. He is fully vetted, will be neutered before adoption, microchipped, on all preventatives and house trained. Saber does well with children and other dogs.

Saber’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions @Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about Saber you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/saber or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Yennifer (Yeni) is an adult female American Staffordshire Terrier. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is good with other dogs with slow introductions and older, calm kids but prefers a no cat environment. She is so funny, loving and very willing to please which makes her training much easier. She is just waiting for her forever family to come find her.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine, and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love, and patience are all they need.

Their adoption fees are all waived and come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

Please call Michelle@ 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod Garage

Matt is an adult male Beagle. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is funny, gentle, smart, affectionate, and a basic all-round loveable couch potato. He is great with other dogs, children and even goats and chickens. He will make a great addition to the right family : Call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing