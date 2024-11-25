Clarksville Police Seek Public Help in Finding Two Runaway Teens

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CGW) is asking for the public’s help in locating two runaway juveniles, 15-year-old Sa’Riya Whitney and 17-year-old Ja’Niyiah Wheeler.

They were in DCS custody and reported as an Unruly Juvenile on November 2nd, 2024. They left the residence they were staying at on Paradise Hill Road and have not returned.

They are not from Clarksville and detectives believe Sa’Riya may be in the Murfreesboro area and Ja’Niyiah may be in the Hermitage area where they are originally from.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check their status or contact Detective Smith at 931.648.0656, ext. 5695.