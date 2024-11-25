63.5 F
Clarksville
Monday, November 25, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Seek Public Help in Finding Two Runaway Teens
News

Clarksville Police Seek Public Help in Finding Two Runaway Teens

News Staff
By News Staff
(L to R) Sa’Riya Whitney and Ja’Niyiah Wheeler.
(L to R) Sa’Riya Whitney and Ja’Niyiah Wheeler.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CGW) is asking for the public’s help in locating two runaway juveniles, 15-year-old Sa’Riya Whitney and 17-year-old Ja’Niyiah Wheeler.

They were in DCS custody and reported as an Unruly Juvenile on November 2nd, 2024. They left the residence they were staying at on Paradise Hill Road and have not returned.

They are not from Clarksville and detectives believe Sa’Riya may be in the Murfreesboro area and Ja’Niyiah may be in the Hermitage area where they are originally from.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check their status or contact Detective Smith at 931.648.0656, ext. 5695.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Heads to Florida for Jacksonville Classic Showdowns
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information