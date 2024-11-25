Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, First Lady Announce “Tender Tennessee Christmas” Celebrations

Nashville, TN – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee announced the state’s official Christmas celebrations: Christmas at the Capitol and “Tender Tennessee Christmas” tours of the Tennessee residence.

“Maria and I look forward to continuing the Tennessee tradition of generosity throughout the holiday season,” said Governor Bill Lee. “We invite Tennesseans to join us in giving back as we reflect on our many blessings and prepare our hearts to receive the ultimate gift, the birth of Christ.”

The annual Christmas at the Capitol celebration will take place on Monday, December 2nd at 5:30pm CST. The event is open to the public and will feature the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, the KIPP Choir, the 129th Army Band, and a visit from Santa.

The Christmas tree, a 30-foot Norway spruce, will be donated by Paul and Connie Nichols of Ashland City, Tennessee.

The Governor and First lady will be joined by their honored guests from the Middle Tennessee nonprofit, Friend’s Life Community, which serves adults with developmental disabilities.

In partnership with the First Lady’s Tennessee Serves initiative, the Lees are inviting guests to bring donations to bless those in need. Requested donations include toilet paper for the Morgan Scott Project and copy paper and First-Class Postage Stamps for Family Promise of Roane County.

The?Tennessee Residence?will be open for Christmas tours on Friday, December 6th – Sunday, December 8th and Friday, December 13th – Sunday, December 15th. Through the décor theme, “Tender Tennessee Christmas,” guests will be immersed into the idyllic and timeless traditions that capture Christmases of Tennessee’s past and present.

All tours are self-guided and free to the public. Reservations are required and may be made here.

Tour guests are encouraged to support five featured Tennessee nonprofits this holiday season by donating requested items. The donation list may be found here.