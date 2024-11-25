Witness Celestial Wonders at Austin Peay State University’s Free December Observatory Night

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Physics, Engineering, and Astronomy (PEA) has a limited number of free reservations for the December 7th, 2024, observatory night at the APSU Farm and Environmental Education Center at 1991 Pickens Road.
Austin Peay State University’s public observatory nights are a must-attend for astronomy enthusiasts, allowing visitors to explore celestial objects through state-of-the-art telescopes. Whether you’re a seasoned stargazer or just curious about the universe, this event offers a unique opportunity to witness the night sky‘s beauty up close. Don’t miss this experience!
Doors open at 5:30pm, and programming begins at 6:00pm. The observatory’s temperatures drop after sundown, so dress accordingly to observe the cosmos comfortably.
Register HERE for December event tickets. Each event is free, but tickets are first-come, first-served. The event is capped at 50 patrons per session, and a waiting list will be compiled after each event for those unable to secure tickets before they are available to the public.
Event Notes
- This is a rain or shine event.
- Bathrooms are available.
- Please drive slowly when on Austin Peay State University property.
- Parking will be guided by Austin Peay State University students; you will be asked to park on the grass near the facility.
- Patrons are welcome and encouraged to bring camp chairs, binoculars, jackets and blankets.
- Patrons are discouraged from bringing flashlights or using their phone flashlights during the event.
- Austin Peay State University, including the Farm and Environmental Education Center and Observatory, is a smoke- and vape-free facility.
- Austin Peay State University is committed to ensuring that all facilities, including the observatory, are accessible to everyone. The observatory is equipped with ramps and handrails to provide access for individuals with mobility impairments. We strive to provide an inclusive and welcoming environment for all visitors and are happy to assist with any specific needs or requests.
For questions, contact APSU College of STEM Communications Director Colby Wilson at wilsonrc@apsu.edu.