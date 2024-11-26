APSU Men’s Basketball Secures Fourth Win with Balanced Attack Against Georgia State in Jacksonville Classic

Jacksonville, FL – Led by LJ Thomas’ third-straight 20-point performance, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team earned a 62-50 victory against Georgia State in its opening game of the Jacksonville Classic, Tuesday, at the Florida State College at Jacksonville Gymnasium.

Thomas led the game with 25 points, including 15 second-half points to notch his fourth 20-point game in his last five outings. The Plant City, Florida native’s 25 points are the second-most of his career, trailing only a 29-point game in Austin Peay State University’s win at Butler, November 8th.

Thomas was followed in scoring by Tekao Carpenter’s 12 points, and Anton Brookshire and Tate McCubbin’s eight points. The point total for the freshman McCubbin is a career-high, as the Columbia, Missouri native also knocked down a career-best two-three points.

Austin Peay (4-2) and Georgia State (3-3) traded three-pointers to open the game, with GSU’s Toneari Lane and Thomas exchanging the perimeter baskets. The two were tied at four at the under-16 media timeout before a Brookshire three-pointer sparked an 11-5 APSU run that was capped off by Carpenter’s first of four triples.

The Governors extended their lead to seven midway through the opening half following a pair of Thomas free throws, but the Panthers responded with 10-straight points to lead 22-19 with 5:21 remaining. GSU’s run was answered by a 12-2 run in which McCubbin hit both attempts from beyond the arc.

McCubbins’ final three of the four-minute run was answered by a GSU triple, but the APSU Govs held a 32-26 advantage through 20 minutes of play.

The Panthers trimmed APSU’s advantage to as few as three points in the second half after scoring six of the opening nine second-half points in the opening four minutes of the period.

Layups by Thomas and Brookshire extended APSU’s lead to seven points following the under-16 media break. Georgia State again made it a three-point game at 43-40 with 7:00 to play in regulation, but Thomas and Carpenter combined for a trio of three-pointers in a 9-2 run to take a 10-point lead and force a Panthers’ timeout.



Zarique Nutter scored four-straight GSU points to make it a six-point game, but Austin Peay held GSU 2-of-6 from the field and went 5-of-6 from the free throw line in the final 2:43 of the game to earn the 12-point win.

The Difference

Three-point defense. After surrendering five three-pointers on eight attempts in the first half, Austin Peay State University held Georgia State 0-of-5 from distance in the final 20 minutes, while going 4-of-8 itself.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University improved to 4-2 on the season following the win against Georgia State.

The Governors improved to 74-99 all-time in MTEs.

Austin Peay State University improved to 4-1 all-time against Georgia State in the first meeting between the two since 1984.

APSU’s win snapped an eight-game losing streak in Florida and was the program’s first win in the Sunshine State since November 21st, 2022.

The Governors improved to 1-1 following a loss this season and 8-8 under head coach Corey Gipson.

Austin Peay State University improved to 45-24 all-time against current Sun Belt Conference opponents.

LJ Thomas is the first Governor to score 20 points in three-straight games since DeMarcus Sharp reached 20 points in four-straight games last season (1/6/24-1/20/24).

LJ Thomas now has the top three scoring performances by a Governor this season with 29 points (at Butler, November 8th), 25 points today, and 22 points at Morehead State (November 20th).

Thomas led APSUin assists (5) for the fourth time this season.

JaVar Daniel led Austin Peay State University in rebounds for the second-straight game with eight boards.

Tekao Carpenter reached double-digit scoring for the second time this season and first since scoring 15 points in the season opener against Union.

Tate McCubbin scored a career-high eight points in a career-best 16:15 of action.

Anton Brookshire scored a season-high eight points while hauling in a career-best six rebounds.

The Governors’ 22 bench points are their second-most of the season, trailing only 43 against Union.

Today’s lineup of Quan Lax, Isaac Haney, LJ Thomas, Anton Brookshire and JaVar Daniel was head coach Corey Gipson‘s fourth different lineup this season and the third in as many games.

Austin Peay State University improved to 4-0 when leading at the half this season. It now is 15-4 when leading through 20 minutes in the last two seasons.

The Governors improved to 4-0 when shooting a higher percentage from the floor than the opponent. They are 18-2 all-time when shooting better under Gipson.

