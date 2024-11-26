Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to hold meeting December 6th

Clarksville, TN – On December 6th, 2024, the Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees will host its quarterly meetings at 416 College Street on campus.

The day will begin with the board’s Business and Finance Committee meeting at 8:15am, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, Academic Affairs Committee, and Audit Committee meetings consecutively thereafter.

The full board will meet at 9:15am or at the conclusion of the last committee meeting.

Meetings (except as noted) are open to the public and can also be viewed via YouTube. Agendas will be posted in advance on the APSU Board of Trustees website.

Members of the public who wish to appear before the Board of Trustees to comment on a topic on the agenda will need to email their name and the agenda topic to the secretary of the board at trustees@apsu.edu at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting and adhere to APSU Policy 1:010.