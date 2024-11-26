Montgomery County Animal Care Pets of the Week for November 26th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As most folks are aware, our Shelter, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC), is completely full of adoptable cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies.

This is a very critical as well as time-sensitive situation, and we want to start showcasing as many available, adoptable pets from the shelter as possible so they can find their forever families.

All pets are fully vetted, some are already neutered and spayed which means they can go home the same day. The others will be spayed and neutered before heading to their new homes.

Please take a moment to go to MCACC’s Petfinder page to check out all adoptables. www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN20&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Pepper is an adult female Cattle Dog mix. She is fully vetted and spayed and will be microchipped upon adoption. She is a sweet girl looking for a family who will keep her busy with lots of adventures.

Emma is an adult female Boxer mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption. She is very eager to find her forever family. Could that be you?

Shadow is an adult male Bearded Collie mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. He is looking for his forever family who will include him in all kinds of activities and adventures. He’d love a big yard and lots of toys to keep him challenged and busy.

Rere is a female domestic medium hair mix. She has a lovely black and white coat and is fully vetted and litter trained. She will be spayed upon adoption. Come down and see her. You won’t be disappointed.

Naomi is an adult female Calico/domestic shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, will be spayed upon adoption and is litter trained. Naomi will do very well in a home that has plenty of enrichment toys to keep her happy. She is just waiting for her forever family.

These wonderful pets and so many more are eagerly waiting for their forever families to come find them. If you are looking or know someone looking for a new family member please stop by and check out all these beautiful souls. Thank you.

About Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control continues to strive to be a well-respected community leader and primary source for the optimal care and protection of animals and people in Montgomery County.

Our mission is accomplished through working in compliance with state and local regulations; cooperation with area Veterinary clinics, animal organizations, and animal rescue groups; advancing community and staff education and by serving for the protection, welfare and adoption of animals.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCAC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control