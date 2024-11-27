City of Clarksville Offices Closed November 28th-29th for Thanksgiving Holiday

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will be closed Thursday, November 28th, and Friday, November 29th, 2024, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual, and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation

All Parks and Recreation offices and facilities, including Fort Defiance, will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Golf courses will be open on Friday, November 29th.

Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) administrative offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Buses will not run on Thursday, November 28th, but will resume regular operation on Friday, November 29th.

Clarksville Gas and Water

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, will also be closed on Thursday and Friday.

In the event of a gas, water, or sewer emergency, customers should call 931.645.7400 or the emergency after-hours line at 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay-by-phone, and the online bill payment feature will be operational. Visit the Gas & Water website for convenient 24-four-hour drive-up Kiosk payment site locations, www.clarksvillegw.com.

CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday. In case of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or report the issue on their website. Additionally, information about services and bill payments is available online.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Monday, December 2nd, for regularly scheduled hours.