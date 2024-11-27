Tennessee Titans Head to Washington for Week 13 Clash Against Commanders

Tennessee Titans (3-8) at Washington Commanders (7-5)

Sunday, December 1st, 2024 | 1:00pm ET/Noon CST

Landover, MD | Northwest Stadium |TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (3-8) travel to the nation’s capital this week to face the Washington Commanders (7-5). Kickoff at Northwest Stadium (capacity 67,617) is scheduled for 1:00pm ET/noon CST on Sunday, December 1st.

Sunday marks the Titans’ second visit to Washington in a three-year span. They won 21-17 at Northwest Stadium on October 9th, 2022, giving them two consecutive victories over the Commanders and an 8-6 all-time advantage in the series.

This week’s game will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5, as well as on Paramount+ in the Nashville market. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon, analysts Jason McCourty and Tiki Barber, and reporter AJ Ross.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found at nfl.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans action across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, executive producer/gameday host Rhett Bryan and co-host Amie Wells.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans traveled to Houston last week for their second divisional game of the 2024 season. In a game that featured five lead changes, the Titans scored the final go-ahead touchdown with less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo turned a pass by quarterback Will Levis into a 70-yard score. Harold Landry III’s sack for a safety helped clinch the victory for the Titans.

Levis also completed a 38-yard touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and found Calvin Ridley for a 63-yard strike to set up another score. The second-year signal caller totaled 278 passing yards with a 123.3 passer rating. He opened the game with 11 straight completions.

The passing game was complemented by Tony Pollard’s 119 rushing yards and one touchdown. Pollard, who has 800 rushing yards through 11 games, registered his second 100-yard rushing performance of the season.

Kicker Nick Folk made all three of his field goals—all from beyond 50 yards. His 56-yarder tied his career long and tied for the second-longest field goal in franchise history.

Landry provided one of the four sacks for a defense that also limited Houston to 40 rushing yards on 17 attempts. Rookie cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. notched three passes defensed, including his first career interception, while veteran linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. added his first interception in a Titans uniform.



The Titans enter December ranked second in the NFL in overall defense (276.4 yards allowed per game), first in passing defense (169.6) and eighth in rushing defense (106.7).

About the Washington Commanders

During the 2024 offseason, the Washington Commanders hired a new general manager, Adam Peters, and a new head coach, Dan Quinn.

Peters and Titans executive vice president/general manager Ran Carthon previously worked together at the San Francisco 49ers. Quinn, who was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2020, arrived in Washington following his role as the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Commanders also welcomed a new quarterback during the 2024 offseason. With the second selection in the NFL Draft, they chose Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels from Louisiana State. In 12 starts as a rookie, Daniels has passed for 2,613 yards and 12 touchdowns with five interceptions.

The Commanders hosted the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys last week and suffered their third consecutive loss, falling by a final score of 34-26. They are in second place in the division behind the 9-2 Philadelphia Eagles.