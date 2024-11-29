Tennessee Titans Command Series with 8-6 Record Over Washington Commanders Since 1971 Rivalry Began

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans-Washington Commanders rivalry dates back to 1971, a year after the merger of the American Football League and National Football League.

The Commanders defeated the then-Houston Oilers by a final score of 22-13 on October 10th, 1971 in the first of 14 meetings in the regular season.

The Titans lead the all-time series 8-6. They own a 4-2 record at home against the Commanders and are 4-4 on the road. At Northwest Stadium, which opened in 1997, the Titans have three wins in four visits.

The last Titans-Commanders clash at Northwest Stadium was played on October 9th, 2022. The Commanders were in position for a go-ahead score in the game’s closing seconds, but quarterback Carson Wentz was intercepted at the one-yard line by Titans linebacker David Long Jr. to seal the win for Tennessee.

The Titans have not hosted the Commanders since Week 16 of the 2018 campaign. Blaine Gabbert came off the bench to replace an injured Marcus Mariota at quarterback, and Gabbert’s fourth-quarter touchdown pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt helped deliver a 25-16 victory to set up a win-and-in playoff scenario for the Titans the following week against Indianapolis.

On November 21st, 2010, the Commanders visited Nissan Stadium and won in overtime by a final score of 19-16. Although Vince Young began the game at quarterback, his injury in the third quarter forced third-stringer Rusty Smith into the game with Kerry Collins inactive due to a calf injury.

Washington’s Graham Gano booted a 48-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Commanders to victory.

On August 12th, 1995, a historic preseason game was played when the then-Houston Oilers traveled to Knoxville, Tenn., to play a preseason game with the Commanders. The teams spent the previous two days practicing together at Maryville College outside of Knoxville. The same weekend, then-owner K.S. “Bud” Adams, Jr. entered into an exclusive negotiating period with the city of Nashville to relocate the Oilers to Tennessee. An agreement was finalized by November of the same year.



In 1975, the Oilers earned a 13-10 win over the Commanders, giving them their first franchise win over an NFC team.

Most Recent Games

2006 Week 6 • Oct. 15, 2006 • TITANS 25 at Commanders 22

A 30-yard field goal by Rob Bironas lifts the Tennessee Titans to their first victory of the season and the first win in the career of rookie quarterback Vince Young, who completes 13 of 25 passes for 161 yards, including a three-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Jones. Travis Henry sets a career high with 178 rushing yards on 32 carries. Casey Cramer blocks a Commanders punt for a safety.

Mark Brunell passes for two touchdowns and a game-tying two-point conversion prior to Bironas’ game-winner. After losing their first five games, the win is the Titans’ first of eight victories in their last 11 contests.

2010 Week 11 • Nov. 21, 2010 • COMMANDERS 19 at Titans 16 (OT)

Graham Gano’s 48-yard field goal provides the Washington Commanders an overtime win after the Titans are called for 35 yards of penalties on the game-winning drive. The teams combine to attempt nine field goals, including a miss by Gano at the end of regulation. With Donovan McNabb at quarterback for the Commanders, Rusty Smith finishes the game for the Titans after Vince Young (12-16, 165 yards) is injured and Kerry Collins is already inactive.

Smith’s 36-yard touchdown pass to Randy Moss is called back for offensive pass interference. Marc Mariani scores on an 87-yard punt return.

2014 Week 7 • Oct. 19, 2014 • Titans 17 at COMMANDERS 19

Kai Forbath kicks a 22-yard field goal as time expires to win the game. Commanders quarterback Colt McCoy replaces Kirk Cousins in the second half and leads three scoring drives, including a 70-yard touchdown pass to Pierre Garcon. Titans quarterback Charlie Whitehurst completes touchdown passes to Kendall Wright (14 yards) and Derek Hagan (38 yards).

The Titans are called for 11 penalties and commit two turnovers, while the defense forces a pair of turnovers.

2018 Week 16 • Dec. 22, 2018 • Commanders 16 at TITANS 25

Quarterback Blaine Gabbert comes off the bench for Marcus Mariota (stinger) late in the second quarter. Gabbert’s two-yard touchdown pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt gives the Titans the lead with 4:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, and the defense seals the win with consecutive interceptions by Kevin Byard and Malcolm Butler on Josh Johnson passes.

Adrian Peterson rushes for 119 yards for the Commanders, while Derrick Henry contributes 84 yards and a score for the Titans.

2022 Week 5 • Oct. 9, 2022 • TITANS 21 at Commanders 17

David Long Jr. intercepts Carson Wentz’s pass at Tennessee’s one-yard line with six seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory. Derrick Henry rushes for 102 yards and a pair of one-yard touchdowns, including the go-ahead score late in the third quarter. The Titans defense limits the Commanders to 1-of-11 on third down and 43 total rushing yards.

Wentz passes for 359 yards and a pair of scores to receiver Dyami Brown, including a 75-yarder. Ryan Tannehill is sacked five times but throws for 181 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.