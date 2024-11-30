Bikers Who Care’s Annual Toy Run Reaches Hundreds of Riders, Brings Joy to Local Kids

Clarksville, TN – Bikers Who Care’s Bill Langford was relieved that the rain held off for this year’s Toy Run, an annual tradition that collects toys for children in need in Clarksville-Montgomery County.

“As we watched the weather, we thought we might lose the entire weekend,” Langford said, “but we don’t know the word ‘cancel,’ so we got started Friday night, and the concert and all the activities went really well.”

The Toy Run normally begins at Clarksville Speedway and ends at Governor’s Square Mall. This year, BWC reversed the course.

“We’ll be ending at the racetrack this year,” Langford said. “CFR and YaiPak will be sitting there waiting on us. All the food vendors are there, and the bands will be waiting on the stage. As soon as we pull in, they’re going to get the party started. We always have a lot of fun doing this. It’s not raining, and we have several hundred riders out here, so we’re feeling pretty good.”

Booger Watson has the honor each year of leading off the Toy Run caravan. “This is our 43rd Toy Run, and we have a great turnout,” Watson said. “They predicted a total washout, but we prayed at the meeting the other night. It looks like there are between 400 and 500 bikers out here today.

“Throughout the year, we raise money for local kids. We partner with Best of Clarksville and do some poker runs. We’ll have our haunted car wash in October, and we host a toy drive at the clubhouse in December. We work with YaiPak to distribute the toys. They are doing a lot of great work. We’re proud to be associated with them. There is nothing more rewarding than giving. Our motto is ‘It’s not about you, it’s not about me, it’s all about the kids, BWC.”

Photo Gallery