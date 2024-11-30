Third Annual South of the River Art Tour

Written by D.C. Thomas

Clarksville, TN – Many drove to explore the 3rd Annual South of the River Art Tour despite the rainy conditions in Montgomery County, Tennessee.

This year’s Art Tour featured nine artists: Peggy Bonnington, Regina Mick, Tammy Irions, Larry Cole, Leo Adames, Tracy Bettencourt, Amy Patton, Shane Moore, and Jim Diehr.

Central Civitan Club and Clarksville Arts & Heritage were instrumental in organizing this successful free event alongside the efforts of Ellen Kanervo, Regina Maloney, Moxie Therapy Group, Michelle Ashby, Mick Marketing Solutions, and the Wickham family.

The SotR Art Tour’s driving route consisted of multiple locations where artists exhibited their works and welcomed visitors to join conversations, purchase art or watch demonstrations such as the one by blacksmith Larry Cole.

The tour’s first stop was the historical property of Peggy and Stuart Bonnington, where works by the artist were on display alongside those by abstract expressionist Regina Mick.

Mick, who also participated in the first SotR Art Tour, showcased her original art and collage pieces she created with her daughter.

“I absolutely love it. I feel like it really is more personal than being in a gallery. Nothing is wrong with being in a gallery at all. … It’s a more personal space; being in a home, where you’re welcoming them in and they’re really enjoying the space, they’re enjoying the vibe that you put off, the whole experience. I am so glad that Peggy let me share the same space with her because I think that it helps to have multiple artists, and for guests to be able to go from room to room, just take their time. They don’t feel rushed… like in a commercial building. … They come in and enjoy the work. There are a lot of times when artists will be working on pieces as well. …It’s almost like they’re entering into their studio and just watching from afar,” said Mick.

The Bonningtons also received the descendants of their historic property’s previous owners (who lived there between 1868 and 1930) who were excited to discover the site and gather for photographs.

Tammy Irions showcased her vast portfolio of original and colorful works, respectively paintings from the art classes she teaches. “I am so excited to be included in this talented group of artists!” Tammy said.

Lisa Cheek Sills, a visitor who left home with some of Tammy’s art said, “We were worried about the weather, but it was perfect and only rained as we headed back home. The artists opened up their homes, studios and barns to share their talents and stories.”

Larry Cole, a “dedicated advocate for the art of blacksmithing,” welcomed tour participants to his home’s blacksmith shop, where he demonstrated various metalwork techniques.

Painter and sculptor Jim Diehr greeted travelers at his studio — Longthunder Atelier — where “imaginations and reality intertwine” according to Diehr’s description of his art.

“I think it’s a wonderful experience to have people come to your studio because so many people have no idea what goes on in an artist’s studio. You think some kind of magic goes on. … The quote is ‘90% hard work and 10% inspiration’ and so, I think, having people coming is part of an educational process and people learn about art and how art’s made. … And, of course, artists’ egos – they love having people look at their work and hopefully say nice thing about them. It was a great experience. …This year, it had been raining for three days or so ahead of time, and so I am surprised to have anybody come; but, my wife said that there were somewhere around 40 to 45 carloads of people that came to the studio. It was good participation,” Diehr said.

At the Civitan Building, painter Tracy Bettencourt, photographer Shane Moore and floral artist Amy Patton showcased their works under the same roof: Bettencourt’s resplendent impasto paintings, Patton’s dried blooms and natural paints, jewelry and cupcakes, floral decor, and Moore’s darkroom prints that nudged all to visit the E.T. Wickham statues in Palmyra – the tour’s final stop.

Central Civitan wrote, “A million thanks to the many Artists and Central Civitan volunteers that participated in today’s VERY successful South of the River Art Tour. Despite the rain, our community showed up to support this event!”