Planters Bank Presents… “It’s A Wonderful Life” (The Movie) at the Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – $5.00 Movies are back at the Roxy this weekend! Kicking off our holiday lineup, Planters Bank Presents… Frank Capra’s IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE on the screen of the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, December 1st, 2024, at 6:00pm.

With the endearing message that “no one is a failure who has friends,” Frank Capra’s heartwarming masterpiece continues to endure, and after nearly 80 years this beloved film still remains as powerful and moving as the day it was made.

In this classic holiday comedy/drama, an angel (Henry Travers) helps a compassionate but despairingly frustrated businessman, George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart), by showing him what life would have been like if he never existed. George starts to realize how many lives he has changed and impacted, and how they would be different if he was never there.

Rating: PG / Running time: 130 minutes / Release year: 1946 / Director: Frank Capra / Cast: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, Henry Travers / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our other upcoming holiday movies, including such favorites as Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and The Polar Express. For our complete lineup, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

Tickets are $5.00 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Seating is general admission. Popcorn, assorted candy, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are available as concessions.

About Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.