Clarksville, TN – Art, food, live music, and considerable attendance make for a good fundraising formula, and so was the case for the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Gala 42 held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Clarksville Riverview.

The hotel’s Cypress Ballroom hosted the first event of the year since it officially opened on October 1st at the newly renovated location in Clarksville’s Historic Downtown (50 College Street).

“I think the Gala was a hit this year!” said Emily Ruck, Roxy’s Artistic Director and Acting Managing Director. “Being able to hold the first event at the new DoubleTree Downtown was beyond exciting and their entire staff was an absolute dream to work with. They made the entire process of putting the whole shebang together that much more enjoyable, which in turn made the event itself a delightful party for all of our guests,” she continued.

Ruck shared that they raised over $25,000. Members and organizations from various Clarksville communities and beyond have dedicated their efforts, artworks and products to assist the Roxy in raising funds.

“Others in addition to the DoubleTree by Hilton Clarksville Riverview helped sponsor the event; Bill’s Package Store, Beachaven Vineyards & Winery and TriStar Beverage of Clarksville were ever so generous to help us out with the complimentary wine, beer and champagne,” said Ruck.

The Beachhaven Vineyards & Winery libations were the Beachaven Classic White and the Barrelhead Red wines. The Premier Level tables enjoyed a complimentary bottle of Maison de Madeline Champagne from Bill’s Package Store.

The attendees also enjoyed listening to live music while ordering cocktails from the cash bar, which was followed by a chance to peruse the varied silent auction items, then catch up with friends before the dinner was served at 6:30 p.m.

On the Gala 42 menu, the night’s starter was a House Salad with balsamic vinaigrette followed by an entrée that consisted of Chicken Marsala with roasted mushroom demi, whipped Yukon mashed potatoes and roasted garlic asparagus. A vegetarian alternative to this was the orzo-stuffed Portabella with roasted garlic asparagus. The dessert featured delicious New York style cheesecake served with whipped cream and strawberry sauce.

Once everyone was seated, Melissa Schaffner, Vice Chair of the Roxy Regional Theatre Board of Directors, officially welcomed them from the stage. Then, she made way for Emily Ruck to announce winners of the silent auction, and this year’s “Champion of the Roxy”, and introduce Sammy Stuard as auctioneer.

This year’s “Champion of the Roxy” honor was granted to Kyle King who also helped raise over $6,500 for tornado relief in Clarksville earlier in the year.

A total of 35 items were donated by artists and organizations for the silent auction, and five for the live auction. Original artworks in the live auction were donated by illustrious local artists Kitty Harvill (an acrylic painting on Arches Cold Press Paper titled “Grey Crowned Firecracker Crane”) and Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun (an acrylic painting on canvas titled “Cry-Baby”).

The attendees had the opportunity to bid on a Bourbon basket donated by Bill’s Package Store, won by Mark Kelly, a Bahia Cabo Hotel Beach vacation package in Mexico and a Hermosa Inn Luxury Boutique Hideaway in Paradise Valley package in Arizona – the last two being valued at $ 4,000 and $4,400 respectively.

“We couldn’t have done it without Sammy Stuard lending his skills for the live auction,” Ruck recognized while mentioning that he donated his time and “worked his magic with the live auction.”

The live music made for a vivid celebration this year thanks to Syd Hedrick & The Guild who “provided the best live music and entertainment,” Ruck mentioned.

Another treat for the attending patrons was the well-lit 360-degree photo booth from Event-Pix Clarksville. Among others, it prompted Clarksville City Mayor Joe Pitts and First Lady Cynthia Pitts to step on the platform and create a memorable video alongside their friends.

This fun fundraiser and celebration of the arts brought forth the complex efforts and devotion of many who want to see Roxy succeed in our community; “we couldn’t have done it without … the board members who went out and gained the extra items for our auctions, the selfless artists who donated their work, the stellar staff at the DoubleTree going above and beyond to fulfill our every need, and of course the team at the Roxy for helping pull it all together,” Ruck acknowledged.

Emily Ruck joined the Roxy Family in 2013 as an actor and performed in multiple shows, served as a choreographer, and director of shows, as well as the Technical and Education Manager, and Artistic Associate. She added, “Taking on the role of Artistic Director/Acting Managing Director has been a challenge, but one that I have enjoyed tackling so far. It is stretching my brain in many new ways. I am extremely fortunate to have such a stellar staff supporting me, … as well as a Board of Directors that believes in the future of the Roxy.”

Speaking of the theatre’s future, the Roxy will temporarily relocate, for the next three to four years (according to realtor Angie Morales-Link), into a newly renovated building in the Clarksville Historic Downtown’s 114 Public Square. “Next season will definitely bring about some change for the Roxy and the Clarksville Community,” Ruck said.



“We will be moving into a new space downtown to allow construction of the new Clarksville Performing Arts Center to begin. Our new space will be smaller and more intimate, but I think that will allow for some fun theatrical experiences for the community. In the meantime, Season 42 is underway, and we have a fantastic lineup for the final season of theatre in this historic 160-seat theatre that you won’t want to miss!” Ruck explained.



Since 1913, this place where Franklin Street and South First Street intersect has been an entertainment foundation for Clarksville’s communities and the Roxy Regional Theatre is scheduled to become a performing arts center.



While this place will be reinvented in the near future, the façade and the lobby of this historic building will be preserved according to plans revealed in October 2023, during Gala 41.

