APSU Women’s Basketball Triumphs Over Florida Atlantic as Last-Second Shot Seals Victory

Boca Baton, FL – La’Nya Foster’s three-pointer with two seconds remaining led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team to a 59-58 win against Florida Atlantic, Sunday, at Elanor R. Baldwin Arena.

The Governors (3-4) and Owls (5-3) were scoreless until a pair of free throws from FAU’s Jada Moore, two minutes into the first quarter. A jumper by Foster got the Govs on the board and tied the game at two with 7:33 left on the clock.

The APSU Govs were held scoreless until a Nisea Burrell layup with 33 seconds remaining in the quarter, and FAU responded with a jumper by Erin Rodgers, ending the frame with the Owls leading 9-4.

The Governors shot 50% from the field in the second half, outscoring FAU 22-18 to trim the deficit to one. The Govs were down by ten at 22-12 with 3:04 remaining in the second quarter, but a 13-5 run that included three-pointers by Foster and Abby Cater ended the first half with the Govs trailing by one at 27-26.

Austin Peay State University held Florida Atlantic scoreless for the first five minutes of the third frame as the Govs built a 10-point lead. The Owls’ scoring drought ended with a layup and free throw, cutting their deficit to seven at 37-30. FAU made three consecutive field goals to get back within one of the Governors at 41-40 with a minute and a half remaining in the quarter. Anovia Sheals contributed five points in the final minutes of the frame to extend the APSU Govs’ lead to four at 46-42 heading into the final frame.

The Governors and the Owls exchanged shots to begin the fourth quarter, but free throws by Rodgers and a layup by Jenks tied the game at 52 with five and a half minutes left to play. A three-pointer by Perry and a layup by Rodgers gave the Owls a 57-56 lead with 48 seconds on the clock.

FAU’s Moore drew a foul, sending her to the charity stripe. Moore made 1-of-2 free throws, and the possession returned to the Governors. With two seconds remaining in the game, Foster’s three-pointer gave APSU the 59-58 victory.

The Difference

The second quarter. Austin Peay State University had their most offensively efficient quarter in the second, shooting 50% from the field.

Inside the Box Score

Anovia Sheals led the Govs with 14 points.

La’Nya Foster (10), Sa’Mya Wyatt (12), and Abby Cater (10) all scored in double figures.

Cater had a career-high four blocks

Foster grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team heads to Murray, Kentucky, to face the Racers in a December 7th, 2:00pm game against Murray State.