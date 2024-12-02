Austin Peay State University Student Skylar Hayes Lands Titans Foundation Internship After Networking Event

Clarksville, TN –

“I knew I wanted to pursue a career in sports, so last year, I started considering how to apply my management degree in the industry,” she said.

“Something just clicked this time,” she said. “I knew if I wanted something specific, it wouldn’t just happen. I was going to have to pursue it.”

The experience reminded her that it’s not just about what you know; it’s also about who you know. Every networking opportunity was a chance to get closer to her goal of working in sports – and this time, she had a game plan.

Hayes researched the prominent list of regional business leaders who would serve as mentors for the day. With resume in hand and elevator pitch polished, she scanned the crowd to introduce herself to Johari Matthews, vice president of the Titans Foundation and executive director of the ONE community program. It was her chance to make her aspirations known.

Matthews said Hayes’s preparation left a memorable impression.

“Personally, I had never encountered anyone like her and I meet a lot of students,” Matthews said. “It showed three things – that she was serious about wanting to work together, that if given the opportunity she would be committed, and that she had thought through how to make her mark in the sports industry.”

Matthews was particularly impressed with how Hayes maximized their brief interaction. Hayes followed up that afternoon, sending Matthews an email with another copy of her resume and a thank you note.

Once the application opened, Hayes carefully completed the process, including a written essay on the importance of community and connection in the sports industry. She was methodical and persistent, following up with the organization before and after her eventual interview to reaffirm her interest.

“One of her strengths is she understands what it means to communicate effectively,” Matthews said. “Skylar presented herself as confident but willing to learn, grateful for the opportunity but committed to doing the work while focused yet flexible in learning this industry.”

It is no surprise that Hayes landed the internship. Now, when she’s not in class, she’s busy working alongside Matthews representing the Titans Foundation during signature events, accompanying players on visits to local schools and organizations, coordinating community tailgates on game days and managing in-kind donation requests. Her work supports the foundation’s pillars of creating opportunities through talent solutions, advancing education initiatives and strengthening neighborhoods through community programs.

“Skylar is something special and I am so glad she seized the opportunity to introduce herself to me,” Matthews said. “She’s one of our greatest assets to our team but also a great part of my life.”

A blueprint for career success

Hayes’ internship success shows students that classroom knowledge, paired with professional initiative, builds a solid foundation for their future.

Her key advice includes:

1. Utilize faculty expertise – They are industry experts who can provide insight into your chosen field, including how to stand out. They are also well-connected and may be able to introduce you to industry leaders.

2. Advocate for opportunities – There are many ways to get involved in class, on campus, or in the community. Share interests and aspirations with peers and faculty and inquire about events and organizations that will help you establish experience. Say yes early and often to opportunities from the college, organization, or networking events. You never know what opportunity or conversation will help you pursue your dream career.

For Hayes, the attention to detail in her preparation paid off. The Titans Foundation’s commitment to community engagement aligned with her professional aspirations, and she hopes to continue her work with the organization while inspiring others to action in their careers.

