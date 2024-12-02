Clarksville Christian Students Savannah Crowley, Audrey Stimson Earn TJAS Grant for Innovative Garden-Coop Design

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School’s Engineering & Technology Institute (ETI) is

proud to announce that seniors Savannah Crowley and Audrey Stimson have been awarded a research grant from the Tennessee Junior Academy of Sciences (TJAS) to support their innovative capstone project.

Their project, a 200-square-foot compact garden and chicken coop combination, aims to

make home-based food production accessible to individuals with limited space or resources. By combining affordability, sustainability, and innovation, Crowley and Stimson’s design offers a practical solution that could be widely implemented across the country and around the world.

The competitive TJAS grants are awarded for projects with significant potential, and this

support will enable the duo to further develop and refine their design. Upon completion, their project will be submitted for consideration to be showcased at the TJAS annual meeting, where only 25 projects from across Tennessee are selected for presentation.

“Savannah and Audrey’s project is a perfect example of the innovative spirit our ETI

students bring to solving global challenges,” said Dr. Brad Moser, President of Clarksville

Christian School. “Their hard work and creativity exemplify the mission of the Engineering

& Technology Institute, and we are thrilled that they have been acknowledged for their

efforts.”

Launched in the 2019-20 school year, the CCS Engineering & Technology Institute offers a

rigorous curriculum, hands-on learning, and a focus on real-world problem-solving. This

spring, ETI members in the Class of 2025 will become the third graduating cohort to earn

both a CCS high school diploma and an ETI certificate, reflecting the program’s success in

preparing students for bright futures in STEM fields.

CCS Vice President Dr. Andrea Pewitt shared, “We are incredibly proud of Savannah and

Audrey for this remarkable achievement. Their success is also a testament to the exceptional mentorship of faculty members Megan Pitts and Rebecca Allen and the guidance that our ETI Advisory Board members provide. This project beautifully exemplifies the incredible outcomes that arise when educators, industry professionals, and students collaborate.”

About Clarksville Christian School

Clarksville Christian School (CCS) is dedicated to providing a Christ-centered, academically excellent education to students in Pre-K through 12th grade. With a mission to develop leaders who impact the world for Christ, CCS fosters a culture of innovation, integrity, and service.

In addition to the Engineering & Technology Institute, CCS also offers pre-professional tracks in Biomedical Sciences, AgriTech, and Business & Leadership among others, providing students with opportunities to excel in their areas of interest and prepare for meaningful professions.

For more information, visit www.clarksvillechristianschool.org