Clarksville Pets of the Week for December 2nd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of December 2nd, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Bentley is a very large, strong, male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and neutered. After being microchipped he can go home the same day. A few details on him as he will require a very strong alpha leader preferably someone familiar with XL breeds. This boy is very excitable and does not understand what down means right now.

That being said for now he cannot be around children. Bentley will thrive with a very strong leader who will not be afraid to set strong boundaries for him as well as continue ongoing training to help him become his best self. This boy deserves a chance at a happy, fun life. Come for a meet and greet, and fall in love with your new best friend!

Creedmore (Creed) is an adult male Pit BullTerrier /possible mix. He is fully vetted and neutered. Creed is a good boy and is calm, quiet and does great on the leash. He loves being outside and walking right alongside you. Creed will make some lucky family a great companion.

Daisy is a lovely female Calico domestic medium hair cat. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained so she is able to go home immediately after being microchipped. She is very sweet and enjoys attention.

Raiden is a male domestic shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. Come see him and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Disco Kitten is a sweet, young, male domestic Longhair. This little guy and his Mom were rescued from the streets and are thriving in a wonderful foster home for the time being. He is vetted, neutered, litter trained and good with children and other cats. He is just happy and his full fun energy and personality have come out! He will be a welcome addition to a lucky family.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Tesla is an Australian Shepherd/Shepherd mix. She is roughly a year and half old, fully vetted, spayed house trained and HW negative. She is good with other dogs but needs a cat free home. She is athletic, playful and would benefit from an active family who will help her burn off energy with hikes, jogging and all kinds of adventures. She is such a sweetheart looking for her forever family.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Autumn is a 3 year old female Shepherd/mixed breed. She is fully vetted and does seem to prefer women but that is not to say she wouldn’t do well with men or a couple. She will make a wonderful jogging, hiking partner for some lucky person.

She needs room to run and an adopter with lots of patience, time and love to help her become her best self would be fantastic.This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ayer is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is great with children and other dogs but prefers a catfree home. She is an absolute sweetheart and lives and loves for affection.

Ayer is so eager to please and be with her people that she can be a little anxious at times but with consistent management she is working through this. Ayer can play a bit rough and also be goofy with other dogs so she should have a fenced yard to run and play in to help with her energy and excitement. She will make a wonderful addition to your family.

Ayer can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Toben is an adult male Hound mix. This guy will be medium to large size, is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped and has been doing great with house training. He is affectionate, athletic, brave, friendly, playful and loving. He is great with other dogs and fine with children. Toben would love to play in water and have a large yard to run around in with lots of toys.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Pittie mix puppies are here!! The Farm currently has a group of puppies that are available for pre adoption. They have had deworming and will begin puppy shots as soon as old enough. You can contact Lisa and do a pre adoption on any of these sweet babies.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Lisa is usually running adoption events each weekend with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her Facebook page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Nightfall is a 4 month old female domestic shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She has a big personality and enjoys a good comfy lap for snuggles. She does play a bit rough so small children might not be best for her right now and she is fine with cats. With slow introductions a calm, cat savvy dog will be fine.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Bea is a 3 year old female Ibizan Hound mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, house/kennel trained and good with other dogs and children. Bea knows basic commands and is also microchipped and on all preventatives. Bea is very friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, smart and easy to be around.

Bea’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions @Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/bea or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Richard is an adult white Pit bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained and has special needs as he is deaf. Richard does know sign language such as he can respond to all kinds of hand signs. He is super smart, curious and extremely loving and playful.

He is quiet, gentle and just loves being out and exploring. He is good with other dogs but will need slow introductions and is good with children.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need. Their adoption fees are all waived and come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod Garage

Edward is a 5 year old male Shih Tzu. He is house trained, neutered and will be fully vetted and up to date on vaccinations. This boy loves nothing more than just curling up and snuggling with his people. That is his happy place. He is good around children and is fine with small dogs. He will make a great addition and companion for a retired person or even an elderly parent looking for an easy going, low maintenance companion. call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing