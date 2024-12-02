Downtown Clarksville ArtWalk to take place December 5th

Clarksville, TN – This December 5th, 2024, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.
The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry. Join us from 5:00pm-8:00pm.
Participating Venues and Artists
Higher Level on Franklin
137 Franklin Street
Artist: Allamy Lee
Pups Plants & Goods
117 A Strawberry Alley
Artist: Selmy Ibrahim
IG: @minds.eye.jewelry_byselmy
Downtown Artists Co-op
96 Franklin Street
Exhibit: December Holiday Bazaar
Modern Movement Real Estate
132 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Lucian Stark
www.tiktok.com/@iamlucienstark?_t=8pOBepvesSR&_r=1
Artlink
98 Franklin Street
Artist: Marissa Pennington
FB: MarissaPennington’s Art+More
Tattoo Technique
129 Franklin Street
Artist:Amy Scheren
IG: @amy_scheren
FB: Amy Scheren
Mug Shots Coffee
111 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Blossom Robertson
IG: @robertsonwildflower
Trazo Meadery
116 Franklin Street
Artist: Jennifer Pierstorff
First Presbyterian Church
213 Main Street
Artist: “Seasons of Joy” presented by 7 members of the Art Study Class, the ASPPs – Art Study Painters & Photographers. Artists are: Leah Foote, Peggy Bonnington, Jane Olson, Kay Drew, Kitty Harvill, Susan Bryant, and Victoria Keith – with their own variations on the theme.
Madison Street United Methodist Church
319 Madison Street
Edward’s Steakhouse
107 Franklin Street
Artist: Matthew Barbee
Lorenzo Swinton Gallery
106 North Second Street
Artist: Alyssa Beach: The Woman in the Garden
The Woman in the Garden explores the complex interplay between femininity, nature, and mythology. This exhibition delves into the duality of the woman as both nurturer and tempter, healer and outcast, illuminating the ways in which these tropes have been misconstrued and manipulated throughout history.
At the heart of this inquiry is the archetype of the Woman in the Garden—perhaps one of the oldest representations of female duality. She stands in her natural state, embodying resourcefulness and healing, yet also a symbol of temptation.
In varied mythologies, the garden is positioned paradoxically as both her protective haven, or site of her banishment; it is where she exists in harmony with nature while simultaneously exerting dominion over it to provide for others. This intricate relationship creates an impossible expectation, positioning her as a figure both constrained and liberated.
Through an array of painted works, The Woman in the Garden invites you to reconsider inherited narratives and the power dynamics that inform them. As we celebrate the magic of the natural world, we also honor the resilience and resourcefulness of women throughout history. This exhibition serves as a reclamation of the garden—transforming it from a space of confinement into one of empowerment, knowledge, and untamed possibility.
Join us for a walk in the garden on December 5th, 2024; meet you there.
“The Gallery” at River City Clay
115 Franklin Street
Event Holiday Bazaar
Customs House Museum
200 South Second Street
Join us for a festive evening from 5:00pm-8:00pm Thursday, December 5th, for Noel Night. Red River Breeze will play holiday music; a special guest from the North Pole will attend; we’ll be making a children’s craft; and the F&M Bank Huff & Puff Model Trains will run.
The Museum Store will be offering fun and special discounts! Find unique and thoughtful gifts from small businesses and local artists. Shop for handmade pottery, jewelry, art, books, home decor, and more.
When you spend $100.00 or more, you’ll receive a free 2024 Customs House Museum & Cultural Center ornament featuring artwork by D.C. Thomas. Receive 15% off your entire order at The Museum Store on December 5th. Museum Members enjoy 25% off.
Beachaven Downtown
101 Franklin Street
Artist: Jamaine Pitts
Jamaine Pitts, a virtuoso saxophonist captivating audiences with his soulful melodies and dynamic performances. From jazz clubs to international stages, his music enchants and inspires, blending technical prowess with heartfelt expression.
Jamaine Pitts is celebrated for his unique style and passionate commitment to the art of saxophone, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music.
IG @JamainePitts
Roxy Regional Theatre
100 Franklin Street
Artist: DC Thomas
‘Past, Present and Future’ – a nod to the ‘A Charles Dickens Christmas’ Roxy production.
Hudabam
110 Franklin Street
Artist: Talia Arte
Talia Arte is a versatile artist from Texas, known for her dynamic use of multiple mediums and styles. Her vibrant, hyper-saturated creations are a testament to her boundless imagination. With a refusal to confine herself to any single discipline or subject, Talia Arte crafts themed bodies of work that evoke beauty, mystery, and sometimes even humor. For her, art is more than just a visual expression; it’s an immersive experience where imagination serves as the ultimate guide.
IG @taliaarte
FB taliaarte
Clarksville Collection
131 Franklin Street
Featuring: Steve and Diane Luppo –Tarot Card Readings
Two Bird Coffee Co.
136 South Tenth Street
Artist: Mehgan Jernigan
FB: mehgan.jernigan.18
IG: mehganrose.art
The New Gallery @ APSU
15 Henry Street
Artist: Sarah Sudhoff
“Not a Drill” explores our increased exposure to gun violence and the alarming lack of measurable gun reform in the United States. The agencies, institutions and systems meant to protect us from gun violence are failing. As an artist and mother of two school-aged children, I feel compelled to respond to these atrocities and lack of action because gun violence devastates all people at personal, community, state, and national levels.
My project is attuned to focus on K-12 shootings, as well as the larger social issue regarding increased gun violence. Using every-day, child-centered materials such as paper, ink, felt, blankets, and plastic, paired with art-texts that read like headlines or protest slogans, I open up visceral conversations about the fragility of life. “Not a Drill” opens up visceral conversations about the fragility of life. In doing so, I arm individuals and communities with resources, solidarity, and a voice, rather than weapons.
Sarah Sudhoff is a Cuban-American interdisciplinary artist who interweaves themes of art, science and technology. She deconstructs narratives to gain clarity and create immersive spaces for discovery through photographs, video, installation, and sound. For the past 15 years, her work has been influenced by her professional background as a photojournalist, which has allowed her to systematize her curious nature while maintaining a personal and ethical obligation to any given subject area.
Sudhoff’s work has been exhibited at Blaffer Art Museum, McNay Art Museum, Donggang Photo Museum, Austin Museum of Art, Pioneer Works, Luckman Gallery, Magenta Foundation, Filter Photo, Contemporary Arts Center New Orleans, Galveston Arts Center, and the Colorado Photographic Arts Center.
Sanctuary on Main
334 Main Street
Artist: Kaitlyn Ward
Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.
About ArtWalk Clarksville
ArtWalk Clarksville is uniting Art with Local Venues. Downtown ArtWalk is in Historic Downtown Clarksville, TN. Our mission is to connect artists with local downtown businesses.