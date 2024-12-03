Austin Peay State University Football Unveils Fortera Stadium Six-Game Lineup for 2025

Clarksville, TN – A six-game home slate and a pair of games against FBS opponents highlight the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football schedule presented Monday in conjunction with the United Athletic Conference’s 2025 conference football schedule release.

The second season of the Jeff Faris Era kicks off when the Governors take on an in-state foe and former conference rival Middle Tennessee on August 30th in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The APSU Govs then battle their second-straight FBS opponent when they travel to Georgia on September 6th to take on the 2021 and 2022 College Football Playoff Champions in Athens, Georgia.

Austin Peay State University then renews acquaintances with another former conference opponent when it takes on Morehead State, September 13th, in its home opener at Fortera Stadium. The Governors then hit the road for the third time in the first four weeks of the season when they square off with 2024 UAC Champion Abilene Christian, September 20th, in Abilene, Texas.

A pair of home games are up next with the Governors welcoming Utah Tech, September 27th, and West Georgia, October 4th, to Clarksville to wrap up the first half of the 2025 season. The second half of the season starts when Austin Peay State University battles longtime conference rival Eastern Kentucky, October 11th, in Richmond, Kentucky, before taking its bye in Week 8.

Following the bye week, Austin Peay State University is back at Fortera Stadium to host the 2025 Homecoming game against North Alabama on October 25th. After Homecoming, the Governors make their second-ever trip to Cedar City, Utah, to take on Southern Utah, November 1st, in UAC action.

After the trip west, Austin Peay State University kicks off a two-game homestand at Fortera Stadium when it plays Central Arkansas, November 8th, on Military Appreciation Day. The 2025 regular-season home finale is up next when the Govs play their final nonconference game against Samford, November 15th.

Finally, the Governors wrap up the 2025 regular season when they take on Tarleton State on November 22nd in their first-ever trip to Stephenville, Texas.



Information regarding 2025 season ticket plans will be available at a later date.



For news, updates, and future ticket information, follow APSU football on X (@GovsFB), Instagram (@GovsFootball), and Facebook, or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.

2025 Austin Peay State University Football Schedule

Schedule, Notably

No New Faces: After playing four opponents for the first time in program history in each of the past two seasons, the Governors will not take on a first-time foe during the 2025 season. Austin Peay State University has played 201 games all-time against teams on its 2025 schedule.

FCS Playoff Prowess: Austin Peay State University has three opponents – Abilene Christian, Eastern Kentucky, and Tarleton State – on its 2025 schedule that competed in the 2024 FCS Playoffs. Of the nine FCS opponents on the APSU Govs’ 2025 slate, five have competed in the FCS Playoffs in the past six seasons with Samford and Central Arkansas qualifying in 2022 and 2019, respectively.

Defend The Fort: After playing a program-record seven home games during the 2024 season, the Govs are back at Fortera Stadium for six games in 2025. APSU is 29-19 (.604) all-time at Fortera Stadium and have seven winning seasons at home since 2017.

Scouting The Field

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

August 30th | Floyd Stadium | Murfreesboro, Tennessee

2024 season: 3-9 overall (2-4 home), 2-4 Conference USA (t-8th)

Middle Tennessee leads the series, 39-12-2

Govs are 7-22-1 all-time against MTSU in Murfreesboro

First meeting since a 56-33 MTSU victory on Sept. 11, 2010

Govs last win against Blue Raiders was a 7-0 overtime victory on Oct. 4, 1986

Govs last win at Floyd Stadium was a 16-7 victory on Oct. 20, 1984

Govs are 0-3 all-time against Conference USA opponents

Georgia Bulldogs

September 6th | Sanford Stadium | Athens, Georgia

2024 season: 10-2 overall (6-0 home), 6-2 SEC (t-2nd)

Georgia leads the series, 1-0

The Governors fell to Bulldogs, 45-0, in the 2018 season opener at Sanford Stadium

Govs are 0-8 all-time against Southeastern Conference opponents

APSU’s lone win against an FBS program was a 26-22 win against Kansas State on September 5th, 1987 in Manhattan, Kansas

Morehead State Eagles

September 13th | Fortera Stadium | Clarksville

2024 season: 7-5 (2-4 road), 5-3 PFL (t-3rd)

Morehead State leads the series, 27-20

APSU is 12-9 vs. Morehead State in Clarksville

Govs have won four-straight against the Eagles, including a 59-35 victory in the last meeting on Sept. 18, 2021

Tenth nonconference games between Austin Peay and Morehead State, APSU is 4-5 vs. MSU in nonconference contests

Morehead State also returns to Fortera Stadium for a game on September 12th, 2026

Abilene Christian Wildcats

September 20th | Wildcat Stadium | Abilene, Texas

2024 season: 9-4 overall (5-1 home), 7-1 UAC (1st)

Abilene Christian leads the series, 1-0

ACU won the first-ever meeting, 35-34, on Nov. 9, 2024, in Fortera Stadium

Govs are 1-0 all-time in the State of Texas

Matchup between the 2023 and 2024 UAC Champions

Utah Tech Trailblazers

September 27th | Fortera Stadium | Clarksville

2024 season: 1-11 overall (0-6 road), 1-7 UAC (t-8th)

APSU leads the series, 2-0

Austin Peay State University beat Utah Tech, 30-17, on November 11th, 2023, in the Trailblazers’ first trip to Fortera Stadium

West Georgia Wolves

October 4th | Fortera Stadium | Clarksville

2024 season: 4-7 overall (1-3 road), 1-7 UAC (t-8th)

APSU leads the series, 1-0

Austin Peay State University beat West Georgia, 20-16, on October 5th, 2024, in Carrollton, Georgia

The 2024 season was UWG’s first as a Division I program

Eastern Kentucky Colonels

October 11th | Roy Kidd Stadium | Richmond, Kentucky

2024 season: 8-5 overall (6-0 road), 6-2 UAC (t-2nd)

Governors and Colonels met for the 56th time this season, the most of any team on APSU’s schedule

Eastern Kentucky leads the series, 48-8

APSU is 4-25 all-time against EKU in Richmond, Kentucky

Governors last win against Colonels was a 33-30 overtime victory on November 4th, 2023, in Richmond

Austin Peay State University has won four of the last seven meetings in the series, all since 2017

APSU has won three of the last four meetings at Roy Kidd Stadium

North Alabama Lions

October 25th | Fortera Stadium | Clarksville

Homecoming 2025

2024 season: 3-9 overall (1-5 road), 3-5 UAC (t-5th)

North Alabama leads the series, 13-9

APSU is 5-6 all-time against UNA in Clarksville

Govs are 3-0 vs. Lions in conference contests

Governors have won three-straight games against the Lions, including a 31-17 victory on Noveber 2nd, 2024, in Florence, Alabama

APSU is 31-47-1 all-time in Homecoming games

Austin Peay State University is 1-0 against North Alabama in Homecoming games after beating the Lions, 49-39, on October 28th, 2023

Southern Utah Thunderbirds

November 1st | Eccles Coliseum | Cedar City, Utah

2024 season: 7-5 overall (3-2 home), 6-2 UAC (t-2nd)

Series is tied, 1-1

The road team has won both meetings between the Governors and Thunderbirds

Austin Peay State University beat Southern Utah, 48-45, in double overtime on October 21st, 2023, in Cedar City, Utah

Central Arkansas Bears

November 8th | Fortera Stadium | Clarksville

2024 season: 6-6 overall (2-5 road), 3-5 UAC (t-5th)

Central Arkansas leads the series, 5-1

The Governors are 1-2 all-time against the Bears in Clarksville

Austin Peay State University beat Central Arkansas, 14-12, on November 18th, 2023, to clinch the 2023 UAC Championship and pick up its only win in the series

Samford Bulldogs

November 15th | Fortera Stadium | Clarksville

2024 season: 4-7 overall (1-4 road), 3-4 SoCon (5th)

Samford leads the series, 7-1

Austin Peay State University won their last meeting with the Samford, 28-25, on October 20th, 2007, in Birmingham in the lone Ohio Valley Conference contest between the programs

Samford makes its first trip to Clarksville since it beat Austin Peay State University, 17-10, on September 14th, 2006

Austin Peay State University is set to play a home-and-home series against Samford with the return trip set for September 16th, 2028, at Seibert Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Tarleton State Texans

November 22nd | Memorial Stadium | Stephenville, Texas